Here's the live share price of Frontline Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Frontline Financial Services has gained 0.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.89%.
Frontline Financial Services’s current P/E of 6.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Frontline Financial Services
|4.89
|4.89
|4.89
|4.89
|4.89
|1.60
|0.96
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|0.61
|-1.85
|16.71
|16.71
|16.71
|5.29
|3.14
|Tata Capital
|1.36
|-8.85
|-0.09
|-1.94
|-1.94
|-0.65
|-0.39
|Aditya Birla Capital
|1.39
|-6.08
|-4.68
|12.74
|97.18
|29.89
|21.42
|Max Financial Services
|-3.37
|-9.09
|-1.15
|7.21
|54.99
|39.33
|14.08
|HDB Financial Services
|-0.08
|-9.44
|-12.29
|-17.18
|-22.05
|-7.97
|-4.86
|360 One Wam
|2.55
|-4.99
|-6.17
|-2.79
|17.17
|36.79
|29.48
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-1.01
|-11.20
|-20.27
|-25.03
|13.69
|69.11
|32.79
|Tata Investment Corporation
|0.43
|-2.88
|-11.03
|-16.60
|1.23
|47.86
|42.53
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-4.55
|-14.72
|-16.83
|-23.17
|-9.64
|39.46
|20.23
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|-1.83
|1.70
|2.47
|-0.07
|79.97
|96.45
|60.02
|Angel One
|7.93
|-8.77
|-4.78
|4.24
|12.82
|29.79
|50.39
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-2.90
|-10.69
|-19.36
|-8.17
|7.37
|31.89
|18.07
|JSW Holdings
|4.80
|-4.64
|-15.63
|-9.21
|-20.84
|64.33
|36.90
|Computer Age Management Services
|-2.78
|-10.63
|-12.51
|-19.25
|-8.70
|15.03
|12.03
|KFIN Technologies
|1.90
|-9.20
|-11.74
|-17.58
|0.76
|51.28
|20.99
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.30
|-8.39
|-8.67
|-27.99
|35.48
|44.05
|28.77
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-1.00
|-9.56
|62.02
|1,784.12
|771.65
|266.61
|JM Financial
|4.19
|-11.15
|-11.43
|-28.03
|44.11
|28.87
|6.13
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|1.89
|-13.28
|5.53
|-4.12
|24.24
|27.33
|6.65
Over the last one year, Frontline Financial Services has gained 4.89% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (16.71%), Tata Capital (-1.94%), Aditya Birla Capital (97.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Frontline Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.14%) and Tata Capital (-0.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.05
|0
|10
|2.73
|0
|20
|3.6
|0
|50
|5.86
|0
|100
|3.15
|0
|200
|1.58
|0
In the latest quarter, Frontline Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 9:36 PM IST
|Frontline Fin. Serv. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
|Feb 07, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
|Frontline Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
|Nov 14, 2025, 11:54 PM IST
|Frontline Financ - Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30.09.2025
|Nov 07, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
|Frontline Financ - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year End
|Oct 11, 2025, 12:11 AM IST
|Frontline Financ - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Regarding Appointment Of Company Secretary / Compliance
Frontline Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1991PLC016289 and registration number is 016289. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontline Financial Services is ₹2.36 as on Mar 18, 2026.
The Frontline Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Frontline Financial Services is ₹1.39 Cr as on Mar 18, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Frontline Financial Services are ₹2.36 and ₹2.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontline Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontline Financial Services is ₹2.25 and 52-week low of Frontline Financial Services is ₹2.25 as on Mar 18, 2026.
The Frontline Financial Services has shown returns of 4.89% over the past day, 4.89% for the past month, 4.89% over 3 months, 4.89% over 1 year, 1.6% across 3 years, and 0.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Frontline Financial Services are 6.54 and 0.22 on Mar 18, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.