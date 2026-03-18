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Frontline Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

FRONTLINE FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Frontline Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.36 Closed
4.89₹ 0.11
As on Mar 18, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
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Frontline Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.36₹2.36
₹2.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.25₹2.25
₹2.36
Open Price
₹2.36
Prev. Close
₹2.25
Volume
50

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Frontline Financial Services has gained 0.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.89%.

Frontline Financial Services’s current P/E of 6.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Frontline Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Frontline Financial Services		4.894.894.894.894.891.600.96
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		0.61-1.8516.7116.7116.715.293.14
Tata Capital		1.36-8.85-0.09-1.94-1.94-0.65-0.39
Aditya Birla Capital		1.39-6.08-4.6812.7497.1829.8921.42
Max Financial Services		-3.37-9.09-1.157.2154.9939.3314.08
HDB Financial Services		-0.08-9.44-12.29-17.18-22.05-7.97-4.86
360 One Wam		2.55-4.99-6.17-2.7917.1736.7929.48
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-1.01-11.20-20.27-25.0313.6969.1132.79
Tata Investment Corporation		0.43-2.88-11.03-16.601.2347.8642.53
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-4.55-14.72-16.83-23.17-9.6439.4620.23
Anand Rathi Wealth		-1.831.702.47-0.0779.9796.4560.02
Angel One		7.93-8.77-4.784.2412.8229.7950.39
Nuvama Wealth Management		-2.90-10.69-19.36-8.177.3731.8918.07
JSW Holdings		4.80-4.64-15.63-9.21-20.8464.3336.90
Computer Age Management Services		-2.78-10.63-12.51-19.25-8.7015.0312.03
KFIN Technologies		1.90-9.20-11.74-17.580.7651.2820.99
Maharashtra Scooters		0.30-8.39-8.67-27.9935.4844.0528.77
RRP Semiconductor		0-1.00-9.5662.021,784.12771.65266.61
JM Financial		4.19-11.15-11.43-28.0344.1128.876.13
Edelweiss Financial Services		1.89-13.285.53-4.1224.2427.336.65

Over the last one year, Frontline Financial Services has gained 4.89% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (16.71%), Tata Capital (-1.94%), Aditya Birla Capital (97.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Frontline Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.14%) and Tata Capital (-0.39%).

Frontline Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Frontline Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.050
102.730
203.60
505.860
1003.150
2001.580

Frontline Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Frontline Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Frontline Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 9:36 PM ISTFrontline Fin. Serv. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 07, 2026, 10:16 PM ISTFrontline Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Nov 14, 2025, 11:54 PM ISTFrontline Financ - Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30.09.2025
Nov 07, 2025, 10:16 PM ISTFrontline Financ - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year End
Oct 11, 2025, 12:11 AM ISTFrontline Financ - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Regarding Appointment Of Company Secretary / Compliance

About Frontline Financial Services

Frontline Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1991PLC016289 and registration number is 016289. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Mathur
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Babulal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghvendradhari Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viki Jayeshkumar Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sejal Jignesh Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Frontline Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Frontline Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontline Financial Services is ₹2.36 as on Mar 18, 2026.

What kind of stock is Frontline Financial Services?

The Frontline Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Frontline Financial Services?

The market cap of Frontline Financial Services is ₹1.39 Cr as on Mar 18, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Frontline Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Frontline Financial Services are ₹2.36 and ₹2.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Frontline Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontline Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontline Financial Services is ₹2.25 and 52-week low of Frontline Financial Services is ₹2.25 as on Mar 18, 2026.

How has the Frontline Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Frontline Financial Services has shown returns of 4.89% over the past day, 4.89% for the past month, 4.89% over 3 months, 4.89% over 1 year, 1.6% across 3 years, and 0.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Frontline Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Frontline Financial Services are 6.54 and 0.22 on Mar 18, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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