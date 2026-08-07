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Frontier Springs Share Price

NSE
BSE

FRONTIER SPRINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Frontier Springs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,405.70 Closed
-0.01₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Frontier Springs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,377.75₹1,436.20
₹1,405.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,173.39₹1,870.05
₹1,405.70
Open Price
₹1,415.05
Prev. Close
₹1,405.90
Volume
1,464

Source: Dion Global

Frontier Springs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Frontier Springs		4.28-2.36-11.05-0.72-13.8781.4872.36
Jamna Auto Industries		10.416.9810.377.1462.249.2310.62
Remsons Industries		7.534.81-22.07-25.75-22.416.8114.32
Auto Pins (India)		-22.58-43.03-45.17-15.86-49.7511.131.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Frontier Springs has declined 13.87% compared to peers like Jamna Auto Industries (62.24%), Remsons Industries (-22.41%), Auto Pins (India) (-49.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Frontier Springs has outperformed peers relative to Jamna Auto Industries (10.62%) and Remsons Industries (14.32%).

Frontier Springs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Frontier Springs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,344.831,373.89
101,357.611,370.78
201,389.91,385.31
501,449.881,425.85
1001,461.971,444.92
2001,444.621,417.06

Source: Dion Global

Frontier Springs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Frontier Springs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.36%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Frontier Springs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTFrontier Springs - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financi
Jul 25, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTFrontier Springs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 25, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTFrontier Springs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 10, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTFrontier Springs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 05, 2026, 07:50 PM IST ISTFrontier Springs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Frontier Springs

Frontier Springs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119UP1981PLC005212 and registration number is 005212. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 322.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kundan Lal Bhatia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kapil Bhatia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Bhatia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Mamta Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Manju Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sudhanshu Mani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nimesh Mukerji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K P Somkuwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarabjit Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Frontier Springs Share Price

What is the share price of Frontier Springs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontier Springs is ₹1,405.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Frontier Springs?

The Frontier Springs is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Frontier Springs?

The market cap of Frontier Springs is ₹1,660.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Frontier Springs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Frontier Springs are ₹1,436.20 and ₹1,377.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Frontier Springs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontier Springs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontier Springs is ₹1,870.05 and 52-week low of Frontier Springs is ₹1,173.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Frontier Springs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Frontier Springs has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, -2.36% for the past month, -11.05% over 3 months, -13.87% over 1 year, 81.48% across 3 years, and 72.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Frontier Springs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Frontier Springs are 27.09 and 9.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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