Here's the live share price of Frontier Springs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Frontier Springs
|4.28
|-2.36
|-11.05
|-0.72
|-13.87
|81.48
|72.36
|Jamna Auto Industries
|10.41
|6.98
|10.37
|7.14
|62.24
|9.23
|10.62
|Remsons Industries
|7.53
|4.81
|-22.07
|-25.75
|-22.41
|6.81
|14.32
|Auto Pins (India)
|-22.58
|-43.03
|-45.17
|-15.86
|-49.75
|11.13
|1.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Frontier Springs has declined 13.87% compared to peers like Jamna Auto Industries (62.24%), Remsons Industries (-22.41%), Auto Pins (India) (-49.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Frontier Springs has outperformed peers relative to Jamna Auto Industries (10.62%) and Remsons Industries (14.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,344.83
|1,373.89
|10
|1,357.61
|1,370.78
|20
|1,389.9
|1,385.31
|50
|1,449.88
|1,425.85
|100
|1,461.97
|1,444.92
|200
|1,444.62
|1,417.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Frontier Springs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.36%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Frontier Springs - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financi
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Frontier Springs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Frontier Springs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Frontier Springs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 05, 2026, 07:50 PM IST IST
|Frontier Springs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Frontier Springs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119UP1981PLC005212 and registration number is 005212. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 322.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontier Springs is ₹1,405.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Frontier Springs is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Frontier Springs is ₹1,660.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Frontier Springs are ₹1,436.20 and ₹1,377.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontier Springs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontier Springs is ₹1,870.05 and 52-week low of Frontier Springs is ₹1,173.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Frontier Springs has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, -2.36% for the past month, -11.05% over 3 months, -13.87% over 1 year, 81.48% across 3 years, and 72.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Frontier Springs are 27.09 and 9.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global