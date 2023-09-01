Follow Us

FRONTIER SPRINGS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Susp. & Braking - Springs | Smallcap | BSE
₹688.00 Closed
0.53.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Frontier Springs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹677.80₹709.90
₹688.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹299.05₹775.00
₹688.00
Open Price
₹709.90
Prev. Close
₹684.55
Volume
1,197

Frontier Springs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1706
  • R2724
  • R3738.1
  • Pivot
    691.9
  • S1673.9
  • S2659.8
  • S3641.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5450.48687.04
  • 10445.77686.59
  • 20444.67667.57
  • 50377.89593.18
  • 100336.57527.61
  • 200317.73472.5

Frontier Springs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.6312.0963.9377.46128.34127.55304.35
12.809.0323.2020.933.86203.5949.57
4.4912.9678.5994.6989.83359.09256.20
-1.9610.7133.860.53-4.29106.25116.55

Frontier Springs Ltd. Share Holdings

Frontier Springs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Frontier Springs Ltd.

Frontier Springs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119UP1981PLC005212 and registration number is 005212. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kundan Lal Bhatia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kapil Bhatia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Bhatia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Mamta Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Manju Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yashpal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R K Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nimesh Mukerji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K P Somkuwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarabjit Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Frontier Springs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Frontier Springs Ltd.?

The market cap of Frontier Springs Ltd. is ₹270.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Frontier Springs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Frontier Springs Ltd. is 37.96 and PB ratio of Frontier Springs Ltd. is 3.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Frontier Springs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontier Springs Ltd. is ₹688.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Frontier Springs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontier Springs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontier Springs Ltd. is ₹775.00 and 52-week low of Frontier Springs Ltd. is ₹299.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

