What is the share price of Frontier Springs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontier Springs is ₹1,405.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Frontier Springs? The Frontier Springs is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Frontier Springs? The market cap of Frontier Springs is ₹1,660.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Frontier Springs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Frontier Springs are ₹1,436.20 and ₹1,377.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Frontier Springs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontier Springs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontier Springs is ₹1,870.05 and 52-week low of Frontier Springs is ₹1,173.39 as on .

How has the Frontier Springs performed historically in terms of returns? The Frontier Springs has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, -2.36% for the past month, -11.05% over 3 months, -13.87% over 1 year, 81.48% across 3 years, and 72.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Frontier Springs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Frontier Springs are 27.09 and 9.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global