Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.63
|12.09
|63.93
|77.46
|128.34
|127.55
|304.35
|12.80
|9.03
|23.20
|20.93
|3.86
|203.59
|49.57
|4.49
|12.96
|78.59
|94.69
|89.83
|359.09
|256.20
|-1.96
|10.71
|33.86
|0.53
|-4.29
|106.25
|116.55
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Frontier Springs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119UP1981PLC005212 and registration number is 005212. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Frontier Springs Ltd. is ₹270.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Frontier Springs Ltd. is 37.96 and PB ratio of Frontier Springs Ltd. is 3.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frontier Springs Ltd. is ₹688.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frontier Springs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frontier Springs Ltd. is ₹775.00 and 52-week low of Frontier Springs Ltd. is ₹299.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.