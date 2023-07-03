From the Great Depression to Bitcoin: Ten monumental events in the last 100-year history of finance

Throughout history, the world of finance has been marked by pivotal events that have shaped economies, influenced policies, and altered the course of global markets. From devastating crashes to groundbreaking innovations, these events have helped shape the course of the financial world.

The Great Depression (1929-1939): The stock market crash of 1929 triggered a decade-long economic downturn known as the Great Depression. Its impact was so profound that it led to the implementation of financial regulations and the establishment of institutions like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States, aiming to prevent such a crisis from recurring.

Bretton Woods Conference (1944): In 1944, representatives from 44 countries gathered in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, to design a new global financial system following World War II. This historic conference led to the creation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Black Monday (1987): On October 19, 1987, global stock markets experienced a tumultuous crash, known as Black Monday. Within a single day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by more than 22%. This event highlighted the risks of automated trading and the interconnectedness of global financial markets.

Dot-com Bubble (1997-2001): The late 1990s witnessed a surge in internet-related companies, accompanied by exuberant speculation and investor optimism. The dot-com bubble burst in 2000, resulting in significant losses for investors and the collapse of numerous companies.

Enron Scandal (2001): The Enron scandal unfolded in 2001 when one of America’s leading energy companies, Enron Corporation, filed for bankruptcy. The company’s fraudulent accounting practices and corporate misconduct came to light, revealing significant gaps in corporate governance and the role of auditors.

Global Financial Crisis (2007-2009): The global financial crisis of 2007-2009 was a seismic event that reverberated across the globe. It originated from the collapse of the U.S. subprime mortgage market, exposing weaknesses in the financial system. Major financial institutions faced insolvency or required bailouts, stock markets plummeted, and governments implemented massive stimulus packages to stabilize economies.

Bitcoin’s Creation (2009): In 2009, an anonymous person or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto introduced Bitcoin, the world’s first decentralized cryptocurrency. Bitcoin revolutionized the concept of digital currency, employing blockchain technology to enable secure and transparent transactions without the need for intermediaries. Its inception paved the way for the development of thousands of other cryptocurrencies and sparked interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain applications across various industries.

European Debt Crisis (2010-2014): A sovereign debt crisis emerged in several European countries, primarily Greece, Portugal, and Ireland. These countries faced significant levels of public debt, unsustainable fiscal policies, and a lack of competitiveness. The crisis threatened the stability of the Eurozone and required substantial financial assistance from international organizations.

Flash Crash (2010): On May 6, 2010, U.S. stock markets experienced a sudden and severe decline, known as the “flash crash.” Within minutes, major stock indices plummeted, erasing nearly $1 trillion in market value, only to recover shortly afterward.

Brexit Referendum (2016): The United Kingdom held a referendum on June 23, 2016, to decide whether to leave or remain in the European Union (EU). The majority voted in favor of leaving, leading to a process commonly known as Brexit. The decision caused significant uncertainty, impacting financial markets, trade relationships, and the future of the EU.