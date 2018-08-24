From Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 in just 1 month of stock market trading! This small cap share doubles money

From Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 in just 1 month of stock market trading. (Image: Reuters)

The technique of money-making in stock markets is one of the biggest things that a person wants to become expert as stock market returns are far bigger than regular investment options such as fixed deposits (FDs), post office savings scheme, recurring deposits (RDs), insurance schemes. But stock market investments also possesses abnormal risks and due to huge unpredictabilities and uncertainties in stock markets, a large number of people end up in making a plenty of bad decisions.

In CY 2018, India’s benchmark Sensex index (up 13%) has outperformed the major stock indices of developed countries such as America’s Nasdaq Composite (up 12%) and DJIA (3.6%), Japan’s Nikkei (down 4.6%), Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (down 9%), China’s Shanghai Composite (down 18.6%) and South Korea’s Kospi (down 8%).

In the last one month, the headline indices Sensex and Nifty have been breaking and making newer record highs day after day. BSE Sensex has hit an all-time high at 38,487.63 while NSE Nifty crossed the psychological level of 11,600 for the first time and touched a lifetime peak at 11,620.7 on 23 August 2018. A small cap share has doubled the money returning more than 100% in just one month of stock market trading.

Shares of the dairy products maker Kwality have risen as much as 113% to Rs 26.85 from a share price level of Rs 12.6 on National Stock Exchange, India’s largest stock exchange in terms of trading volumes and turnovers. A sum of Rs 10,000 invested in the shares of Kwality at a share price of Rs 12.6 on 24 July 2018 has turned into Rs 21,310 (approx) in just 1 month of stock market trading. Surprisingly, the stock of Kwality has been continuously gaining since 26 July 2018 and has logged a return of 135% to Rs 26.85 from Rs 11.4.

Kwality Ltd is a small cap share with a market capitalisation or the stock market value of Rs 654 crore on Bombay Stock Exchange, India’s biggest stock exchange in terms of listed companies. Shares of Kwality are categorised in the ‘A’ Group of BSE. Earlier last month on 27 July, Kwality share price hit a 52-week low at Rs 10.95 on BSE while it has touched a 52-week high at Rs 155.35 on 29 August 2017. In the calendar year 2018, Kwality shares have dropped by 76% from a share price level of Rs 112.5 as of 1 January 2018.