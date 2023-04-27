From Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to Vijay Kedia: India’s most successful traders who beat markets to make crores

The Indian stock market is home to many successful traders who have made their fortunes through astute investments and shrewd market moves. While scores of people and investors have made money through the markets, there are some investors who have made hundreds, or even thousands of crores of rupees. Among them are Radhakishan Damani, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Raamdeo Agrawal, Ramesh Damani, and Vijay Kedia.

Radhakishan Damani, also known as ‘Mr White and White’, is India’s wealthiest stock market investor and the owner of D-mart. He is known for his low-profile and simple attire. Although he started his career as a ball bearing trader, he entered the stock market at the age of 32 and has since made successful investments in companies such as United Breweries, 3M India, Astra Microwave Products, and BF Utilities.

The late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as “The Big Bull”, was a well-known and successful Indian stock market investor who made his fortune through intraday trading and investing. Starting with a mere Rs 5,000 investment, he had a massive net worth of over Rs 41,000 crores as of 2021. His popular holdings included Titan Company, Star Health & Allied Insurance, Metro Brands, and Tata Motors. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on 14 August 2022.

Raamdeo Agrawal, co-founder of Motilal Oswal Group, is another prominent figure in the Indian stock market. He focuses on growth, quality, longevity, and bargain value of a firm and adheres to long-term investment concepts. His favorite books include ‘The Intelligent Investor’ by Benjamin Graham and ‘One Up on Wall Street’ by Peter Lynch. Popular holdings in his portfolio include Motilal Oswal Financial Service, Maharashtra Scooters, and Bharat Wire Ropes.

Ramesh Damani is one of India’s most prominent stock market investors. He started his quest to riches in the 1990s when the Sensex was 600 points. After earning his MBA from California State University, he recognized the enormous future potential of Infosys and invested Rs 10 lakhs into it when it went public in 1993. His popular holdings include Goldiam International, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Panama Petrochem.

Vijay Kedia, born into a brokerage family, faced many challenges on his journey to success in the stock market. He discovered his interest in the stock market at the age of 14 and joined his family’s stock brokerage firm after his father’s death, which occurred when Kedia was 19 years old. Despite initial setbacks, he found success in intraday trading, and now has popular holdings in Mahindra Holidays, Repro India, and Elecon Engineering.

These traders have made their mark in the Indian stock market through their unique investment philosophies, astute market analysis, and bold investment decisions. They serve as an inspiration to all those who aspire to make a name for themselves in the world of finance.