From cooking to producing movies: Things Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has compared stock market investing to

“Stock investing is like cooking and cannot be taught, it has to be learned,” says Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Image: Reuters)

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who has earned the reputation of being India’s Warren Buffett has compared investing in the stock markets to various activities from cooking to even producing movies. While these may appear totally different activities for the layperson, the ace investor has the knack of finding similarities with stock market investing even for these apparently unconnected activities.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who had been involved in production of ‘English Vinglish’ in 2012, along with billionaire investor Radhakrishnan Damani said that he intuitively trusted director R Balki’s film making expertise and left the film to him. In an interview to ET Now, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala drew parallels between film making and investing in stock market.

“We judge a company, buy the stock and leave it to the management. I like the man, I liked his movies, he comes from the corporate world. I’m not afraid of losing money, I’m afraid of sour relationships,” he said. In the same interview, the ace investor added that he find films very interesting. “I happened to meet Balki, and really liked his movies, Cheeni Kum and Pa. More than that I felt he’s a very fine man,” he told the channel.

But, what similarity does Rakesh Jhunjhunwala find between cooking and investing? When bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh asked Rakesh Jhunjhunwala for tips for women investors, he said, “Stock investing is like cooking and cannot be taught, it has to be learned. You have got to experience because something which cannot be taught has to be learned. I mean it is like cooking … what my mother makes is much better than what the cook can make.” The interview was aired in ET Now in 2013.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had also stock compared the stock market to women. “But I can tell you markets are like women, always commanding, always mysterious, always volatile, always exciting and it is not a joke,” he said. What are his thoughts on computer-based trading? “I don’t believe in it. It is like program sex!” quipped Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in a recent interview with Firstpost.