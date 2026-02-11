The GIFT Nifty indicates that the domestic indices will open on a higher note. Here are updates on all the stocks that made headlines ahead of the budget. You can check these stocks to stay informed about all key developments.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 68 points or 0.26% higher at 25,935, while the BSE Sensex rose 208 points or 0.25% to close at 84,274.

Stocks to watch, February 11, 2026

BHEL

The government will divest 5% stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on Wednesday. “Government offers to disinvest 3% equity in the BHEL with an additional 2% as green shoe option,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said on X.

If fully subscribed at the floor price, the sale of 17.41 crore shares, or 5% stake, would fetch the government Rs 4,422 crore. The greenshoe involves an option to sell an additional 6.96 crore shares, equivalent to 2% of the company’s equity capital.

Titan Company

Titan Company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,684 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year. The net profit rose 61% year-over-year (YoY) from Rs 1,047 crore in the same quarter a year back.

The firm’s revenue from operations rose 43% YoY to Rs 25,416 crore for the quarter, from Rs 17,740 crore in the same period last year. The firm’s Jewellery segment increased 42% YoY to Rs 22,517 crore on the back of robust festive collections, impactful brand campaigns and powerful exchange initiatives, underscoring strong festive demand amid high gold prices, the company said.

Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries reported a 17.14% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 682.14 crore for Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 582.3 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its revenue from operations surged 8.21% to Rs 4,969.82 crore in the third quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 4,592.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year. Its total income, which includes other income, in the December quarter was up 8% to Rs 5,029.28 crore.

Ather Energy

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is likely to sell up to 1.92% stake in electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy through a block deal, reported CNBC-TV18, citing sources. The offer size is estimated at Rs533.5 crore, with the deal price expected in the range of Rs 705.7 to Rs 727.55 per share. The floor price for the block sale is set at a discount of up to 3% to the current market price.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors reported a 21% jump YoY in its December quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 1,420 crore compared to Rs 1,171 crore reported in the same period a year ago. The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,114 crore in Q3FY26, up 23% YoY over Rs 4,973 crore posted in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Aditya Birla Capital

MSCI will be rejigging its constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes effective February 27, 2026. The index will see inclusion of two stocks Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance, while IRCTC will be excluded from the index.

Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant Foodworks, which operates Domino’s and Popeyes in India, reported a 65.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.9 crore in the third quarter of FY26 on the back of strong revenue growth. Its revenue increased 13.3% to Rs 2,437.2 crore, while its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and taxes) rose 19.5% to Rs 500.9 crore in Q3FY26.

Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries reported a net profit of Rs 1,037 crore for the third quarter, up 26.5% from Rs 820 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s revenue for the quarter climbed to Rs 44,312 crore from Rs 35,378 crore in the year-ago period, an increase of 25.3% YoY. The company’s consolidated adjusted net profit jumped 42% YoY to Rs 1,168 crore in Q3FY26. The consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,68,597 crore, up 14% compared with FY25.

Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies reported a net profit of Rs 40.3 crore for Q3FY26, a fall of 19.56% YoY, as against a profit of Rs 50 crore posted a year back. The drop came mainly due to a one-time charge of Rs 22.03 crore from the new Labour Codes. The IT company’s revenue rose 10.69% YoY to Rs 588 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 530 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

InterGlobe Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation said it has an adequate pool of pilots and crew to ensure stable operations as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s temporary relaxations from the revised flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms came to an end. The statement comes after the airline faced severe operational disruptions in early December, when a combination of crew shortages, system and planning gaps and management deficiencies led to widespread cancellations and delays.

Bharti Airtel

For the first time since January 2025, Bharti Airtel outpaced market leader Reliance Jio in net subscriber additions in December 2025 as the telco added 5.43 million net new users in the month, compared to Jio’s 2.96 million, according to the latest subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Subscriber loss for Vodafone Idea moderated to 0.94 million, as compared to 1.01 million in November 2025.