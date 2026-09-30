Here's the live share price of Fresita Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fresita Proteins
|-5.47
|53.93
|53.15
|68.83
|21.28
|50.85
|28.60
|Marico
|-4.42
|-4.46
|-5.60
|7.71
|13.42
|12.20
|7.46
|Patanjali Foods
|-8.22
|7.61
|-10.02
|-19.07
|-37.93
|-3.51
|1.09
|AWL Agri Business
|-1.97
|-6.66
|-1.56
|0.90
|-31.25
|-18.98
|-7.51
|Manorama Industries
|-1.84
|-1.50
|18.56
|65.81
|31.11
|65.81
|44.49
|Gokul Agro Resources
|-3.19
|-12.43
|0.85
|18.44
|9.27
|55.94
|57.55
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-7.19
|-19.40
|-33.47
|48.29
|-44.99
|194.70
|90.90
|Sundrop Brands
|1.46
|14.17
|15.47
|34.73
|-4.47
|-2.30
|-6.07
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|15.15
|27.21
|142.61
|159.40
|142.04
|89.04
|99.73
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.60
|-1.73
|10.19
|50.58
|-2.79
|4.25
|-2.10
|Modi Naturals
|-5.22
|-2.60
|-19.66
|17.80
|-23.69
|4.90
|23.82
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|-2.56
|-4.84
|-5.50
|12.69
|-5.75
|3.06
|7.32
|Kriti Nutrients
|-9.78
|-19.70
|-12.73
|34.72
|-22.40
|0.08
|11.49
|Integrated Proteins
|1.92
|-5.67
|-6.07
|82.82
|397.75
|110.89
|111.94
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|-2.47
|-18.99
|-9.47
|-1.36
|-3.23
|-39.37
|15.84
|Vijay Solvex
|1.45
|-2.85
|0.33
|55.46
|-19.45
|-8.43
|-22.85
|Ajanta Soya
|-1.60
|-3.47
|7.76
|39.33
|-36.76
|-13.82
|-2.08
|Prime Industries
|27.60
|105.28
|91.00
|264.92
|57.23
|-16.93
|66.34
|M K Proteins
|-1.97
|-3.86
|-16.21
|2.58
|-41.47
|-47.91
|-28.54
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|9.57
|-1.77
|15.44
|3.74
|-33.03
|-12.51
|-7.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fresita Proteins has gained 21.28% compared to peers like Marico (13.42%), Patanjali Foods (-37.93%), AWL Agri Business (-31.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Fresita Proteins has outperformed peers relative to Marico (7.46%) and Patanjali Foods (1.09%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|155.47
|153.99
|10
|139.96
|142.2
|20
|119.26
|126.38
|50
|96.28
|106.56
|100
|93.29
|97.56
|200
|89.44
|88.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fresita Proteins saw a rise in promoter holding to 80.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 17, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Sarda Proteins - Clarificaion Of Price Movement
|Sep 17, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Sarda Proteins - CLARIFICATION FOR PRICE MOVEMENT
|Sep 17, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Sarda Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Sep 16, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Sarda Proteins - Clarification sought from Sarda Proteins Ltd
|Sep 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Sarda Proteins - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Sarda Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142RJ1991PLC006353 and registration number is 006353. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fresita Proteins is ₹142.63 as on Sep 29, 2026.
The Fresita Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fresita Proteins is ₹128.02 Cr as on Sep 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fresita Proteins are ₹142.63 and ₹142.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fresita Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fresita Proteins is ₹174.65 and 52-week low of Fresita Proteins is ₹59.95 as on Sep 29, 2026.
The Fresita Proteins has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 53.93% for the past month, 53.15% over 3 months, 21.28% over 1 year, 50.85% across 3 years, and 28.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fresita Proteins are 45.88 and 11.48 on Sep 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global