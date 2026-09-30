What is the share price of Fresita Proteins? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fresita Proteins is ₹142.63 as on .

What kind of stock is Fresita Proteins? The Fresita Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fresita Proteins? The market cap of Fresita Proteins is ₹128.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fresita Proteins? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fresita Proteins are ₹142.63 and ₹142.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fresita Proteins? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fresita Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fresita Proteins is ₹174.65 and 52-week low of Fresita Proteins is ₹59.95 as on .

How has the Fresita Proteins performed historically in terms of returns? The Fresita Proteins has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 53.93% for the past month, 53.15% over 3 months, 21.28% over 1 year, 50.85% across 3 years, and 28.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fresita Proteins? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fresita Proteins are 45.88 and 11.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global