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Fresita Proteins Share Price

NSE
BSE

FRESITA PROTEINS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Fresita Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹142.63 Closed
-5.00₹ -7.50
As on Sep 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fresita Proteins Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.63₹142.63
₹142.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.95₹174.65
₹142.63
Open Price
₹142.63
Prev. Close
₹150.13
Volume
313

Source: Dion Global

Fresita Proteins Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fresita Proteins		-5.4753.9353.1568.8321.2850.8528.60
Marico		-4.42-4.46-5.607.7113.4212.207.46
Patanjali Foods		-8.227.61-10.02-19.07-37.93-3.511.09
AWL Agri Business		-1.97-6.66-1.560.90-31.25-18.98-7.51
Manorama Industries		-1.84-1.5018.5665.8131.1165.8144.49
Gokul Agro Resources		-3.19-12.430.8518.449.2755.9457.55
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-7.19-19.40-33.4748.29-44.99194.7090.90
Sundrop Brands		1.4614.1715.4734.73-4.47-2.30-6.07
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		15.1527.21142.61159.40142.0489.0499.73
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.60-1.7310.1950.58-2.794.25-2.10
Modi Naturals		-5.22-2.60-19.6617.80-23.694.9023.82
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		-2.56-4.84-5.5012.69-5.753.067.32
Kriti Nutrients		-9.78-19.70-12.7334.72-22.400.0811.49
Integrated Proteins		1.92-5.67-6.0782.82397.75110.89111.94
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		-2.47-18.99-9.47-1.36-3.23-39.3715.84
Vijay Solvex		1.45-2.850.3355.46-19.45-8.43-22.85
Ajanta Soya		-1.60-3.477.7639.33-36.76-13.82-2.08
Prime Industries		27.60105.2891.00264.9257.23-16.9366.34
M K Proteins		-1.97-3.86-16.212.58-41.47-47.91-28.54
Yashhtej Industries (India)		9.57-1.7715.443.74-33.03-12.51-7.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fresita Proteins has gained 21.28% compared to peers like Marico (13.42%), Patanjali Foods (-37.93%), AWL Agri Business (-31.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Fresita Proteins has outperformed peers relative to Marico (7.46%) and Patanjali Foods (1.09%).

Fresita Proteins Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fresita Proteins Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5155.47153.99
10139.96142.2
20119.26126.38
5096.28106.56
10093.2997.56
20089.4488.44

Source: Dion Global

Fresita Proteins Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fresita Proteins saw a rise in promoter holding to 80.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fresita Proteins Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 17, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTSarda Proteins - Clarificaion Of Price Movement
Sep 17, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTSarda Proteins - CLARIFICATION FOR PRICE MOVEMENT
Sep 17, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTSarda Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Sep 16, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTSarda Proteins - Clarification sought from Sarda Proteins Ltd
Sep 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTSarda Proteins - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Fresita Proteins

Sarda Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142RJ1991PLC006353 and registration number is 006353. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chirag Shantilal Thumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Khilan Hareshbhai Savaliya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhairyakumar Mohanbhai Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chintan Umeshbhai Bhatt
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fresita Proteins Share Price

What is the share price of Fresita Proteins?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fresita Proteins is ₹142.63 as on Sep 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fresita Proteins?

The Fresita Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fresita Proteins?

The market cap of Fresita Proteins is ₹128.02 Cr as on Sep 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fresita Proteins?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fresita Proteins are ₹142.63 and ₹142.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fresita Proteins?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fresita Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fresita Proteins is ₹174.65 and 52-week low of Fresita Proteins is ₹59.95 as on Sep 29, 2026.

How has the Fresita Proteins performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fresita Proteins has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 53.93% for the past month, 53.15% over 3 months, 21.28% over 1 year, 50.85% across 3 years, and 28.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fresita Proteins?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fresita Proteins are 45.88 and 11.48 on Sep 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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