Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1992PLC018365 and registration number is 018365. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Commodities - Trading - Frozen Fruits & Vegetables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is ₹180.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is 9.0 and PB ratio of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is ₹182.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is ₹195.40 and 52-week low of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is ₹70.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.