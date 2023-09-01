Follow Us

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. Share Price

FRESHTROP FRUITS LTD.

Sector : Commodities - Trading - Frozen Fruits & Vegetables | Smallcap | BSE
₹182.00 Closed
1.342.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹176.30₹183.00
₹182.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.00₹195.40
₹182.00
Open Price
₹176.30
Prev. Close
₹179.60
Volume
9,439

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1184.57
  • R2187.13
  • R3191.27
  • Pivot
    180.43
  • S1177.87
  • S2173.73
  • S3171.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.5183.39
  • 1073.33182.69
  • 2074.08176.53
  • 5081.84162.7
  • 10090147.24
  • 20099.13129.8

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. Share Holdings

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Freshtrop Fruits Ltd.

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1992PLC018365 and registration number is 018365. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Commodities - Trading - Frozen Fruits & Vegetables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok V Motiani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nanita A Motiani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mayur J Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Anil Sharma
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Ashok Murajani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Ramchandra Joshi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Freshtrop Fruits Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd.?

The market cap of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is ₹180.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is 9.0 and PB ratio of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is ₹182.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is ₹195.40 and 52-week low of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is ₹70.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

