What is the Market Cap of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd.? The market cap of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is ₹180.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd.? P/E ratio of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is 9.0 and PB ratio of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is 2.19 as on .

What is the share price of Freshtrop Fruits Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Freshtrop Fruits Ltd. is ₹182.00 as on .