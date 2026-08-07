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Fredun Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

FREDUN PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Fredun Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,242.00 Closed
1.65₹ 20.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fredun Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,189.00₹1,265.00
₹1,242.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹338.39₹1,331.70
₹1,242.00
Open Price
₹1,189.00
Prev. Close
₹1,221.80
Volume
29,970

Source: Dion Global

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fredun Pharmaceuticals		25.8443.8957.60107.39245.6452.5754.11
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fredun Pharmaceuticals has gained 245.64% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Fredun Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5957.121,118.62
10928.621,039.42
20921.83978.34
50866.42895.51
100761.83804.82
200657.31685.73

Source: Dion Global

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fredun Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.94%, FII holding unchanged at 1.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fredun Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTFredun Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTFredun Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTFredun Pharma. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 05:08 PM IST ISTFredun Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTFredun Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation For The Board Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Wednesday,

Source: Dion Global

About Fredun Pharmaceuticals

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1987PLC043662 and registration number is 043662. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 635.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr.(Mrs.) Daulat N Medhora
    Chairman & Jt. M. D
  • Mr. Fredun Medhora
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Daisy D�souza
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anshu Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Narendra Sanghavi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Fredun Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Fredun Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fredun Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,242.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fredun Pharmaceuticals?

The Fredun Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fredun Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Fredun Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,774.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fredun Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fredun Pharmaceuticals are ₹1,265.00 and ₹1,189.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fredun Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fredun Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fredun Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,331.70 and 52-week low of Fredun Pharmaceuticals is ₹338.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fredun Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fredun Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 1.65% over the past day, 43.89% for the past month, 57.6% over 3 months, 245.64% over 1 year, 52.57% across 3 years, and 54.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fredun Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fredun Pharmaceuticals are 40.49 and 6.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Fredun Pharmaceuticals News

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