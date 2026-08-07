Here's the live share price of Fredun Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fredun Pharmaceuticals
|25.84
|43.89
|57.60
|107.39
|245.64
|52.57
|54.11
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fredun Pharmaceuticals has gained 245.64% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Fredun Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|957.12
|1,118.62
|10
|928.62
|1,039.42
|20
|921.83
|978.34
|50
|866.42
|895.51
|100
|761.83
|804.82
|200
|657.31
|685.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fredun Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.94%, FII holding unchanged at 1.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Fredun Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|Fredun Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Fredun Pharma. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:08 PM IST IST
|Fredun Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Fredun Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation For The Board Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Wednesday,
Source: Dion Global
Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1987PLC043662 and registration number is 043662. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 635.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fredun Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,242.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fredun Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fredun Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,774.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fredun Pharmaceuticals are ₹1,265.00 and ₹1,189.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fredun Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fredun Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,331.70 and 52-week low of Fredun Pharmaceuticals is ₹338.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fredun Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 1.65% over the past day, 43.89% for the past month, 57.6% over 3 months, 245.64% over 1 year, 52.57% across 3 years, and 54.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fredun Pharmaceuticals are 40.49 and 6.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.
Source: Dion Global