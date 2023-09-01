Follow Us

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

FREDUN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹993.00 Closed
2.6425.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹967.00₹999.00
₹993.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹740.00₹1,428.00
₹993.00
Open Price
₹970.00
Prev. Close
₹967.45
Volume
2,518

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,005.67
  • R21,018.33
  • R31,037.67
  • Pivot
    986.33
  • S1973.67
  • S2954.33
  • S3941.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,111.61961.46
  • 101,091.61971.35
  • 201,079.38980.04
  • 501,075.43953.62
  • 100977.03939.1
  • 200969.88946.47

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.39-15.9816.9414.39-18.44372.86119.98
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Aug, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1987PLC043662 and registration number is 043662. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 224.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr.(Mrs.) Daulat N Medhora
    Chairman & Jt. M. D
  • Mr. Fredun N Medhora
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nariman B Medhora
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Chandrakant K Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Rohinton Kanga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Aspi N Raimalwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹461.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 35.74 and PB ratio of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 4.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹993.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,428.00 and 52-week low of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹740.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

