What is the Market Cap of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The market cap of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹461.18 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 35.74 and PB ratio of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 4.78 as on .

What is the share price of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹993.00 as on .