What is the share price of Fredun Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fredun Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,242.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Fredun Pharmaceuticals? The Fredun Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fredun Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Fredun Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,774.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fredun Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fredun Pharmaceuticals are ₹1,265.00 and ₹1,189.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fredun Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fredun Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fredun Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,331.70 and 52-week low of Fredun Pharmaceuticals is ₹338.39 as on .

How has the Fredun Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Fredun Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 1.65% over the past day, 43.89% for the past month, 57.6% over 3 months, 245.64% over 1 year, 52.57% across 3 years, and 54.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fredun Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fredun Pharmaceuticals are 40.49 and 6.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global