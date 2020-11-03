  • MORE MARKET STATS

Franklin Templeton’s wound up schemes generate Rs 8,741 cr since closure, receive Rs 438 cr in 14 days

By: |
November 3, 2020 12:58 PM

The six schemes were shut by Franklin Templeton citing redemption pressure and the lack of liquidity in the bond market for its decision.

Together the six debt funds were estimated to have an AUM of Rs 26,000 crore when they were closed.

Franklin Templeton India has informed investors that its six wound-up schemes have received Rs 8,741 crore since their closing. In the second half of October, Franklin Templeton said that the schemes have received Rs 438 crore from maturities, pre-payment and coupon payments. The six schemes were shut by Franklin Templeton citing redemption pressure and the lack of liquidity in the bond market for its decision. The move had prompted the Reserve Bank of India to step in to infuse liquidity into the markets.

Franklin Templeton said that during the second half of October, the closed funds received part payment from the Uttar Pradesh power corporation on one instrument, and also received full value on maturity of another instrument from the UP Power corporation. Along with that, Franklin Templeton received part payment for an instrument issue by Xander. “The cash available stands at Rs 5,441 crore as of October 29 for the four cash positive schemes, subject to fund running expenses,” Franklin Templeton India said on its website. 

Related News

The six schemes, namely — Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund — together had an asset under management (AUM) of Rs 26,000 crore when they were closed. Of these, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund are cash positive. 

Earlier last month, the Karnataka High Court asked Franklin Templeton India seek the consent of unitholders before proceeding with the process of winding up six of its debt mutual funds schemes. There is a six week stay on the operation of the judgement. The fund house will now seek the consent of the unitholders to close the six funds, without the consent Franklin Templeton might have to re-open the six credit risk funds. The fund house is also dealing with allegations that some employees of Franklin Templeton had redeemed their positions in the six schemes just ahead of winding up. However, these reports have been termed as ‘misleading’ by Franklin Templeton Asset Management’s President Sanjay Sapre.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Franklin Templetons wound up schemes generate Rs 8741 cr since closure receive Rs 438 cr in 14 days
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Are petrol, diesel prices set to fall as Covid forces Europe into 2nd round of lockdowns?
2Diwali Nifty stock picks: 5 stocks to beat volatility, outperform market in Samvat 2077
3China regulators summon Ant Group founder Jack Ma, two other senior executives ahead of IPO