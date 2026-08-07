What is the share price of Franklin Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Franklin Industries is ₹0.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Franklin Industries? The Franklin Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Franklin Industries? The market cap of Franklin Industries is ₹26.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Franklin Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Franklin Industries are ₹0.35 and ₹0.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Franklin Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Franklin Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Franklin Industries is ₹1.17 and 52-week low of Franklin Industries is ₹0.32 as on .

How has the Franklin Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Franklin Industries has shown returns of 2.94% over the past day, -5.41% for the past month, -20.45% over 3 months, -68.47% over 1 year, 1.88% across 3 years, and 6.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Franklin Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Franklin Industries are -1.44 and 0.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global