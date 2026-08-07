Here's the live share price of Franklin Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Franklin Industries
|0
|-5.41
|-20.45
|-23.91
|-68.47
|1.88
|6.31
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Franklin Industries has declined 68.47% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Franklin Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.34
|0.35
|10
|0.35
|0.35
|20
|0.35
|0.35
|50
|0.38
|0.37
|100
|0.4
|0.42
|200
|0.52
|0.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Franklin Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Franklin Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Franklin Industries - 44Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 29Th August, 2026 At 4:00 P.M.
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Franklin Industries - Integrated Filing (Finance)
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Franklin Industries - Financials Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Franklin Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E., Wednesday, 5Th August, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Franklin Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1983PLC092054 and registration number is 092054. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Franklin Industries is ₹0.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Franklin Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Franklin Industries is ₹26.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Franklin Industries are ₹0.35 and ₹0.34.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Franklin Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Franklin Industries is ₹1.17 and 52-week low of Franklin Industries is ₹0.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Franklin Industries has shown returns of 2.94% over the past day, -5.41% for the past month, -20.45% over 3 months, -68.47% over 1 year, 1.88% across 3 years, and 6.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Franklin Industries are -1.44 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global