Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.53
|119.05
|113.05
|199.39
|116.48
|180.09
|144.21
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Franklin Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1983PLC092054 and registration number is 092054. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of jewellery and immitation jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Franklin Industries Ltd. is ₹10.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Franklin Industries Ltd. is 13.98 and PB ratio of Franklin Industries Ltd. is 2.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Franklin Industries Ltd. is ₹29.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Franklin Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Franklin Industries Ltd. is ₹28.99 and 52-week low of Franklin Industries Ltd. is ₹8.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.