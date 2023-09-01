What is the Market Cap of Franklin Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Franklin Industries Ltd. is ₹10.68 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Franklin Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Franklin Industries Ltd. is 13.98 and PB ratio of Franklin Industries Ltd. is 2.61 as on .

What is the share price of Franklin Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Franklin Industries Ltd. is ₹29.55 as on .