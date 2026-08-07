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Franklin Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

FRANKLIN INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Franklin Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.35 Closed
2.94₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Franklin Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.34₹0.35
₹0.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.32₹1.17
₹0.35
Open Price
₹0.35
Prev. Close
₹0.34
Volume
8,96,619

Source: Dion Global

Franklin Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Franklin Industries		0-5.41-20.45-23.91-68.471.886.31
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Franklin Industries has declined 68.47% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Franklin Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Franklin Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Franklin Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.340.35
100.350.35
200.350.35
500.380.37
1000.40.42
2000.520.56

Source: Dion Global

Franklin Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Franklin Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Franklin Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTFranklin Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 08, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTFranklin Industries - 44Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 29Th August, 2026 At 4:00 P.M.
Aug 05, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTFranklin Industries - Integrated Filing (Finance)
Aug 05, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTFranklin Industries - Financials Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTFranklin Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E., Wednesday, 5Th August, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Franklin Industries

Franklin Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1983PLC092054 and registration number is 092054. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 77.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Maheshkumar Jethabhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashishkumar Jayantilal Kapadiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Peeyush Sethia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apra Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Franklin Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Franklin Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Franklin Industries is ₹0.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Franklin Industries?

The Franklin Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Franklin Industries?

The market cap of Franklin Industries is ₹26.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Franklin Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Franklin Industries are ₹0.35 and ₹0.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Franklin Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Franklin Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Franklin Industries is ₹1.17 and 52-week low of Franklin Industries is ₹0.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Franklin Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Franklin Industries has shown returns of 2.94% over the past day, -5.41% for the past month, -20.45% over 3 months, -68.47% over 1 year, 1.88% across 3 years, and 6.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Franklin Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Franklin Industries are -1.44 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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