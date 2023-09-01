Follow Us

FRANKLIN INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.55 Closed
1.970.57
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Franklin Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.40₹29.55
₹29.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.87₹28.99
₹29.55
Open Price
₹29.55
Prev. Close
₹28.98
Volume
1,982

Franklin Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.6
  • R229.65
  • R329.75
  • Pivot
    29.5
  • S129.45
  • S229.35
  • S329.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.8527.9
  • 1012.6426.17
  • 2013.6523.1
  • 5013.4418.58
  • 10014.2516
  • 20013.3214.44

Franklin Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.53119.05113.05199.39116.48180.09144.21
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Franklin Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Franklin Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Franklin Industries Ltd.

Franklin Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1983PLC092054 and registration number is 092054. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of jewellery and immitation jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Alpesh Maheshbhai Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Shivangi Bipinchandra Gajjar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Balabhai Bhurabhai Maguda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Franklin Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Franklin Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Franklin Industries Ltd. is ₹10.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Franklin Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Franklin Industries Ltd. is 13.98 and PB ratio of Franklin Industries Ltd. is 2.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Franklin Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Franklin Industries Ltd. is ₹29.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Franklin Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Franklin Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Franklin Industries Ltd. is ₹28.99 and 52-week low of Franklin Industries Ltd. is ₹8.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

