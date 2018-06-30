FPIs sell equities worth $3.02 billion in first three months of FY19

FPIs sell equities worth .02 billion in first three months of FY19

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have sold Indian equities worth $3.02 billion in the first three months of FY19. FPIs have been selling shares continuously for three months for the first time after January 2017.

On Friday, foreign investors sold shares worth $22.95 million, provisional data on exchanges showed.

The benchmark Sensex has risen by 7.4% over the last three months and ended the session at 35,423.48 on Friday.

Market participants said rising crude oil price, fears of a rise in interest rates in western economies, FPI selling in other emerging markets and concerns over tariff wars, contributed to this trend.

Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, said the main reasons for FPI outflows is risk aversion to emerging markets and concerns that India will suffer under high oil prices.

“This will impact deficit and inflation and lead to higher interest rates and a weaker rupee. So, valuations do not support,” Holland said.

“All the emerging markets are witnessing FPI outflows. FPIs have been sellers in almost all the emerging markets and India is no different. Secondly, they have been more overweight on India, and that’s the reason when they are looking to reduce their exposure in emerging markets the selling in India becomes higher. The newsflows on trade war have been creating a lot of nervousness. Besides that, oil price and interest rates going up to create its share of nervousness,” said Rajat Rajgarhia, CEO — Institutional Equities, Motilal Oswal.

Among the emerging markets (EMs), over a period of last three months, FPIs sold $1.85 billion in Indonesia and $2.6 billion in South Korea.

FPI sales in Taiwan was at $6.5 billion in the last three months.

When asked about his outlook for FPI inflows he said, “The foreign flows will remain weak in the near term. Till the time you do not see stability in the global news flows and macro environment, FPI inflows into emerging market will remain a challenge,” said Rajgarhia.