FPIs sell $1.3 billion in debt during February

By: | Published: March 2, 2019 2:06 AM

They utilised 70.79% of their Rs 2.9 lakh-crore investment quota in corporate bonds till February 28.

The rupee, which was ruling at 69.4350 to the dollar on January 1, depreciated to 70.9113 on Friday, partly due to sales by FPIs in the bond market.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers in the bond markets in February, pulling out over $1.3 billion during the month.
FPIs sold debt worth of $470.52 million on last day of February because of various domestic and global concerns.
In January, FPIs sold bonds worth $369.85 million. In 2018 they had sold $5.9 billion worth of bonds.
The rupee, which was ruling at 69.4350 to the dollar on January 1, depreciated to 70.9113 on Friday, partly due to sales by FPIs in the bond market.

“Amid the situation of border tensions, investors from overseas are not sure of the course of these events and its impact on the currency side. Secondly, increasing crude prices and attractive opportunities from emerging markets to generate better returns with lesser volatility have also shifted the focus of FPIs from India,” said Ajay Manglunia, head of fixed income markets at Edelweiss Securities.
In February, FPIs utilised 67.81% of their investment quota of `2.2 lakh crore in the central government securities.
They utilised 70.79% of their `2.9 lakh-crore investment quota in corporate bonds till February 28.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. FPIs sell $1.3 billion in debt during February
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition