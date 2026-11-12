After three months of net selling, foreign portfolio investors have begun buying Indian government securities, supported by lower oil prices, a stable rupee, and expectations of easing tensions in West Asia. FPIs invested Rs 9,799 crore through the fully accessible route (FAR) so far in November, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL).

They sold a cumulative Rs 17,054 crore over the past three months, as elevated US Treasury yields, rising oil prices, and geopolitical uncertainty weakened investor appetite.

FPI holdings in government securities stood at Rs 3.66 lakh crore as of November 12.

“Globally, falling crude oil prices and expectations of easing Middle East tensions are positive for India. The initial decline in crude has reduced inflationary pressure and changed expectations around future interest-rate hikes, making Indian assets more attractive at current levels,” said a treasury official at a foreign bank.

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The Democrats’ sweep in the US midterm elections raised hopes of a de-escalation in the West Asian conflict. Following this, oil prices declined by 22% to $92 per barrel in November. With oil prices declining, foreign flows reversing, and the RBI’s intervention, the rupee also stabilised. The domestic currency gained nearly 1% to 94.04 against the dollar so far November.

The treasury official added that, however, sustained inflows may be limited unless there is a concrete agreement in the Middle East that brings oil prices down further, thereby easing inflation.

“Given the current spread between US and Indian yields, sustained foreign inflows may be unlikely. Concrete and tangible action on the Middle East front will also be crucial,” said Anitha Rangan, chief economist at RBL Bank.

The US 10-year Treasury yield is hovering around 5%. India’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield, meanwhile, closed at 7.25% on Thursday, offering a yield differential between the two at 225 basis points compared to 248 bps in October-end.

“The rupee’s relief is likely temporary, as it is being supported by RBI measures, while oil demand has still been routed through a special dollar window. The cost of hedging for FPIs could also affect inflows, with the one-year forward premium at around 4%, which is still relatively high,” said Rangan.