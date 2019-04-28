FPIs remain bullish on India for third consecutive month, pour Rs 17,219 crore in April

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2019 2:48:30 PM

Overseas investors had put in a net sum of Rs 45,981 crore in March and Rs 11,182 crore in February in the capital markets (both equity and debt).

FPIs, India, Foreign investors, global markets, share market, foreign portfolio investors, Reserve Bank of India, foreign portfolio investors, India FPI, municipal bonds, Indian
Foreign investors were net buyers in the Indian capital markets for the third straight month in April, pouring in Rs 17,219 crore on favourable macroeconomic conditions and ample liquidity.

India has been one of the top recipients of foreign fund flows among emerging markets since February 2019 on the back of positive global sentiment, improving growth outlook, supportive macros and dovish stance taken by the RBI, experts said.

Overseas investors had put in a net sum of Rs 45,981 crore in March and Rs 11,182 crore in February in the capital markets (both equity and debt).

According to the latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pumped in a net sum of Rs 21,032.04 crore into equities but pulled out a net amount of Rs 3,812.94 crore from the debt market during April 1-26, taking the total net investment to Rs 17,219.10 crore.

READ ALSO | Relaxed norms for setting up firms, other several reforms to boost India’s ease of doing business ranking

“Expectation of a slowdown in the global economy led several central banks to adopt a dovish stance towards interest rates in order to provide a boost to their dwindling economies.

“This augured well for the emerging markets as it improved global liquidity which has been making its way into the emerging markets and India is getting its share from that,” said Himanshu Srivastava, senior research analyst, manager research at Morningstar.

Alok Agarwala, Senior VP and Head – Investment Analytics at Bajaj Capital attributed the decline of foreign flows into debt markets to “rise in crude oil prices and worries over the supply overhang” as it has diminished the hope of yields coming down further.

Sustainability of economic growth, behaviour of crude oil prices and formation of a stable government at the Centre will play significant role in the continuation of FPI flows, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. FPIs remain bullish on India for third consecutive month, pour Rs 17,219 crore in April
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition