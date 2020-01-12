FPIs pull out Rs 2,415 crore from domestic markets in January so far

Overseas investors have turned net sellers in January after remaining buyers for four consecutive months since September 2019.

Adopting a cautious approach amid the US-Iran tensions, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pulled out a net sum of Rs 2,415 crore from the Indian capital markets in January so far. As per latest depositories data, FPIs invested a net amount of Rs 777 crore in equities and pulled out Rs 3,192.7 crore from the debt segment between January 1-10. This translates into a cumulative net outflow of Rs 2,415.7 crore.

“Cautiousness among foreign investors was apparent as they closely watched the developments on the global front before investing in the Indian equity markets. Geopolitical turmoil triggered by increased tension between US and Iran played a key role in the way equity markets behaved globally,” said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India.

However, both the US and Iran have shown their intentions to de-escalate military tensions. This may result in the rebuilding of risk-on sentiment which may be positive for foreign flows into Indian equity markets going ahead, he added. Additionally, FPIs have the Budget announcements in their sights.

“We can expect the government to make announcements to boost the economy, including infrastructure spending. FPI investment into India will pick up in a bigger way following budgetary announcements aimed at improving the economy,” said Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww.