FPI’s pull out near Rs 1 lakh crore in 2018: Three key reasons behind massive sell-off

In what could make 2018 the worst year in terms of FPI flows, foreign portfolio investors have pulled out a whopping near Rs 1 lakh crore, in the year following a record net inflow of about Rs 2 lakh crore into equities and debt securities in 2017, as per data available with the depositories and exchanges. Notably, foreign portfolio outflows have topped the Rs 87,000 crore mark, with just two weeks to go for 2018 end. The development could come as a major negative for domestic stock markets ,as FPIs are among the largest shareholders in several listed blue-chips in India, especially in the banking and financial services sectors, while their overall average holding of listed Indian companies is estimated at around 25%. We take a look at three key factors fuelling the massive sell-off.

Political, regulatory scenarios weigh

According to analysts, the trend may continue in the wake of negative sentiments about possible changes in the regulatory framework after the sudden exit of the RBI governor and the emerging political scenario in India. “The market continues to trade expensively (based on realistic earnings, as we expect further 6%/9% cuts ahead for consensus Nifty earnings in FY19/20). Over the past month, the Indian equity market has outperformed those in the EM, suggesting RBI and politics are not yet priced in,” Gautam Chhaochharia, Analyst, UBS Securities India and Tanvee Gupta Jain, Economist, UBS Securities India said in a note. The uncertainty around the political scenario, with the upcoming general elections scheduled in May-19, could add to the volatility in the coming months.

SEBI’s rule on beneficial ownership

According to a PTI report, industry insiders believe that FPIs have stamped their influence very strongly this year after their stiff resistance to SEBI’s April 10 circular on beneficial ownership. In September this year, Asset Managers Roundtable of India (AMRI), an investor lobby group, warned that Sebi’s new KYC norms in the circular could lead to capital outflows of $75 billion and hit the domestic currency and stocks. However, Sebi said that it was “preposterous and highly irresponsible” to claim massive outflows to the extent of $75 billion due to such regulatory requirements. The overall net outflow of over Rs 87,700 crore (about USD 12 billion) so far, even if it does not rise further, can make 2018 the worst year for Indian capital markets in terms of overseas investment since 2002.

Rising crude oil prices, depreciating rupee impact

Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst at Morningstar Investment Adviser, said that rate hikes in the US, rising crude oil prices, depreciating rupee, worsening current account deficit, uncertainty over fiscal deficit target and impact of these factors on the country’s macro-economic condition have dampened FPI sentiments. “On the global front, escalating trade war between the US and China has caused a widespread uncertainty in emerging markets,” he told PTI.