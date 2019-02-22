FPIs pour Rs 6,311 crore into Indian capital markets, highest in February so far

By: | Published: February 22, 2019 10:13 PM

The data includes FPI trading activity on exchanges such as the BSE, the National Stock Exchange and the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India in the capital market segment, according to the BSE.

FPI inflows, Indian capital markets, banking stocks, BSE, National Stock ExchangeThe investors had pumped in a net sum of Rs 2,965.66 crore on February 11, the second-highest single-day inflow so far this month.

Foreign investors Friday pumped in a huge net of Rs 6,311 crore into the Indian capital markets, the highest inflow in a single day this month so far, exchange data showed. According to the latest data from the BSE, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought securities worth Rs 10,437.99 crore and sold securities amounting to Rs 4,126.98 crore, translating into a net inflows of Rs 6,311 crore.

The Sensex ended marginally lower Friday on losses in banking stocks as investors turned cautious after the minutes of the RBI’s latest policy meeting highlighted growth concerns. The 30-share Sensex settled 26.87 points, or 0.07 per cent, lower at 35,871.48. The Nifty inched up 1.80 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 10,791.65. Among the 30 stocks on the Sensex, 22 ended in green while only 8 scrips closed in red.

