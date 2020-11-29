  • MORE MARKET STATS

FPIs net buyers for 2nd consecutive month in Nov, invest record sum of Rs 60,358 cr in equities

By: |
Updated: Nov 29, 2020 1:31 PM

According to depositories data, FPIs invested a net Rs 60,358 crore into equities and Rs 2,593 crore in debt segment

FPI, Foreogn portfolio investment, equities markets,money investment in equities srgment, imanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India, global investors, immerging marketsFor equities segment, this is the highest quantum of money invested (Reuters image)

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained net buyers for the second consecutive month in November by pumping in a whopping Rs 62,951 crore in Indian markets. For equities segment, this is the highest quantum of money invested ever since the FPI data has been made available by the National Securities Depository Ltd.

According to depositories data, FPIs invested a net Rs 60,358 crore into equities and Rs 2,593 crore in debt segment, taking the total net investment to Rs 62,951 crore between November 3-27. In October, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 22,033 crore.

Related News

Global investors are preferring to invest in emerging markets more than developed markets as the potential upside is much higher in emerging markets, said Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww. Inflows into other emerging markets like South Korea and Taiwan show a similar trend, he added.

“FPIs have invested into top blue-chips of India in a big manner. A bulk of the investment that has come in has been into the banking sector. So, the inflow has been concentrated in a few stocks,” Jain further said. Himanshu Srivastava, associate director – manager research, Morningstar India said that “few uncertainties have been behind us in November with the major one being the outcome of US Presidential election”.

Attractive valuation compared to the developed markets and weakness in the dollar also supported buying, Srivastava said. Going forward, the biggest challenge on the domestic front will be to bring down COVID-19 cases and get the economy back on the growth trajectory, he said. There has been an improvement in the macroeconomic scenario which has so far ensured that FPI flow remains intact, Srivastava noted.

Continuation of accommodative stance by global central banks may ensure the flow of foreign investments into emerging markets, including India, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. FPIs net buyers for 2nd consecutive month in Nov invest record sum of Rs 60358 cr in equities
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Reliance leads 10 most valued firms to lose Rs 91,699 cr in m-cap
2Companies raise Rs 25,000 cr via IPOs in 2020 so far; next year expected to be equally strong
3Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 967 crore from these five stocks in November