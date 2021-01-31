  • MORE MARKET STATS

FPIs net buyers at Rs 14,649 crore in January

By: |
January 31, 2021 1:15 PM

According to FPI statistics available with depositories, overseas investors pumped in a net of Rs 19,473 crore into equities but pulled out Rs 4,824 crore from the debt segment between January 1 and January 29.

FPIOn current selling by FPIs, Groww co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Harsh Jain said said "such movements happen from time to time".

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 14,649 crore in Indian markets in January, amid availability of global liquidity and emerging markets being a preferred destination for foreign funds.

According to FPI statistics available with depositories, overseas investors pumped in a net of Rs 19,473 crore into equities but pulled out Rs 4,824 crore from the debt segment between January 1 and January 29. The total net investment in January stood at Rs 14,649 crore.

Related News

Morningstar India Associate Director (Manager Research) Himanshu Srivastava said, “Excess liquidity in the global financial markets with central banks and governments worldwide announcing stimulus measures to support their dwindling economies, made its way into the emerging markets with India too benefitting from this trend.”

Geojit Financial Services Chief Investment Strategist V K Vijayakumar said that due to uncertainty regarding the budget proposals, FPIs have been a bit apprehensive about the direction of the market going ahead and, therefore, they have seen selling in the past few days.

He further noted that India has been one of the highest recepients of FPI funds among emerging markets in November and December which played a significant role in pushing the Sensex to record 50,000 levels.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Budget, FPIs would have preferred to book some profit at these levels,” Srivastava said.

Giving an overview of emerging markets, Kotak Securities Executive Vice-President and Head (Fundamental Research) Rusmik Oza said that except for India and few more countries, most emerging markets are witnessing FPI selling in a big way.

“Countries like South Korea and Taiwan have seen month-to-date FPI outflows of USD 5.3 billion and USD 3.4 billion, respectively,” Oza said. Countries like India and some of the oil-producing nations can still expect positive FPI flows in the medium term, he further added.

On current selling by FPIs, Groww co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Harsh Jain said said “such movements happen from time to time”.

He added that in the longer term, India continues to remain an attractive destination for investment among emerging market. It has been validated by the FPI inflows into the country in 2020, a year when nearly all other emerging markets saw only outflows, Jain said.

On the domestic front, the focus is on the Union Budget and the measures that the government announces to accelerate the economic growth in the country, Srivastava said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. FPIs net buyers at Rs 14649 crore in January
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rough ride for Indian stocks will continue post budget with history as guide
2Share Market outlook: Eventful week ahead with Budget, RBI policy, macro data
3Nine of 10 most valued firms take over Rs 3.96 lakh cr hit in mcap; RIL biggest loser