FPIs invest Rs 38,211 crore in March on improved global liquidity

By: | Updated: March 24, 2019 10:48 AM

According to depository data, foreign investors pumped in a net sum of Rs 27,424.18 crore in equities, while the debt market saw a net infusion of Rs 10,787.02 crore during March 1-22 -- taking the total to Rs 38,211.20 crore.

Foreign investors, domestic capital markets, global liquidity, foreign portfolio investors, US China trade war, European Central Bank Analysts attributed the increase in infusion to a shift in stance on monetary policy outlook by various central banks globally. (Reuters)

Foreign investors have poured in a net amount of Rs 38,211 crore in the domestic capital markets in March so far, mainly on account of improved global liquidity. In February, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had put in a net amount of Rs 11,182 crore in the capital markets — both debt and equity. Analysts attributed the increase in infusion to a shift in stance on monetary policy outlook by various central banks globally.

According to depository data, foreign investors pumped in a net sum of Rs 27,424.18 crore in equities, while the debt market saw a net infusion of Rs 10,787.02 crore during March 1-22 — taking the total to Rs 38,211.20 crore. As per Harsh Jain, chief operating officer of Groww, the cooling of US-China trade war and no hike in interest rates by the US Fed has made India attractive to FPIs.

Also read| SpiceJet share price rises as much as 14% after higher February passenger traffic

Other factors like stable crude oil prices have also helped. After a shaky start this year, FPIs have made a “confident comeback” into the Indian equity markets, noted Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India.

“In January, the US Fed announced a pause in rate hike, followed by China and European Central Bank providing stimulus for their economy. This bolstered the risk-on sentiments resulting in foreign flows taking a U-turn and to make their way back into emerging markets like India,” Srivastava said. Improvement in the country’s macro outlook as well as expectations of formation of a stable government post elections has improved India’s prospects, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. FPIs invest Rs 38,211 crore in March on improved global liquidity
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition