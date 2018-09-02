FPIs continue bullish stance on India, infuse Rs 5,100-crore in August

After three months of huge outflows from April till June, analysts said it is encouraging to see FPIs making a comeback in July and August.

Foreign investors have infused over Rs 5,100 crore into the country’s capital market in August — the second consecutive month of inflow — on improvement on the macro front, better corporate earnings and correction in the mid and small-cap space.

The latest inflow comes following a net infusion of over Rs 2,300 crore in the capital market — both equity and debt — in July. Prior to that, overseas investors had pulled out over Rs 61,000 crore during April-June.

According to the latest depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net sum of Rs 1,775 crore into equities in August and a net amount of Rs 3,414 crore into the debt market, taking the total to Rs 5,189 crore.

“The recent net inflow could be attributed to improvement on the macro front, better earnings from corporate, correction in the mid and small-cap space and positive observations of International Monetary Fund (IMF) on India,” said Himanshu Srivastava, Senior Analyst – Manager Research at Morningstar.

“The direction is definitely positive. However, the quantum of inflows from FPIs is much lower than what we have seen in the past when they come with full conviction. It indicates that there is a fair bit of uncertainty and cautiousness among FPIs at the moment,” he added.

Overall, so far this year, overseas investors have pulled nearly Rs 2,400 crore from equities and close to Rs 38,000 crore from the debt markets.