FPI pulls out $443 million from bond market in 4 days

By: | Published: February 9, 2019 4:54 AM

Although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned dovish on Thursday, trimming the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent, foreigners were sellers on Thursday. On Friday, the yield on the benchmark closed at 7.52 percent, up 2 basis points over Thursday’s close.

Foreign portfolio investors, FPI, investment, FPI investment, bonds, invest in bonds, mutual funds, tax saving, Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out nearly $443 million from the bond market between Monday and Thursday. This is higher than the total net outflow of $370 million from the bond markets in January.

Although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned dovish on Thursday, trimming the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent, foreigners were sellers on Thursday. On Friday, the yield on the benchmark closed at 7.52 percent, up 2 basis points over Thursday’s close.

Treasurers believe investors are pulling out fearing fiscal slippages following the largesse to farmers proposed by the government in the interim Budget. The Budget also proposed zero tax for individuals having a taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh, and also withdrew the tax on notional rent on a second self-occupied house.

The rupee appreciated by 0.2 percent to 71.32 on Friday, compared with 71.45 on Thursday.

READ ALSO | Expect faster, better, cheaper and more convenient motor insurance in future; Here’s how

The RBI in its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy meet on Thursday relaxed the rules for FPI holding of corporate bonds by withdrawing its April 2018 regulation wherein no FPI was allowed an exposure of more than 20 percent of its corporate bond portfolio to a single corporate. Pankaj Pathak, fund manager at Quantum Mutual Fund, said, “We do not expect large flows immediately as fiscal concerns and political uncertainty will weigh on investor sentiment.”

The quota for FPI investment in gilts was Rs 2.23 lakh crore as on February 8, according to CCIL data. The utilisation as on February 8 was 72.5 percent for gilts.
The NSDL data show that as of February 7, the limit for FPI investments in corporate bonds was `2.89 lakh crore while the utilised level was 70.26 percent.

FPIs invest in various debt market instruments such as government bonds (G-secs), state development loans and corporate bonds, but with prescribed limits and restrictions by the RBI.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. FPI pulls out $443 million from bond market in 4 days
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition