FPI outflow at Rs 1,255 crore in just two trading sessions

By:
Published: May 5, 2019 11:31:51 AM

Foreign investors pulled out a net Rs 1,255 crore from the domestic capital markets in just two trading sessions in May after remaining net buyers for the previous three months. As per the latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out a net sum of Rs 367.30 crore from equities and Rs 888.19 crore from the debt market during May 2-3, taking the total net outflow to Rs 1,255.49 crore.

Markets were closed on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day. Prior to this, FPIs infused a net amount of Rs 16,093 crore in April, Rs 45,981 crore in March and Rs 11,182 crore in February in the capital markets (both equity and debt). “It is too early to take a call on the trend in May. It is possible that FPIs might pause a bit in view of the election outcome,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian capital markets have been receiving their share of the capital flows into the emerging markets after leading central banks of the world took a dovish monetary stance, experts said. Vidya Bala, Head – Mutual Funds Research at FundsIndia, said, “In April FPI inflows into India were less robust than March, coming on the back of continuing rise in crude. FPIs continued buying selectively in banking and financial services and specifically in insurance sector besides oil and gas and utilities, according to data from NSDL.”

However, the month of May could see some volatile movements as election results come out. The currently weak macro-economic numbers too will be further watched, she added.

