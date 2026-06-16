Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have invested Rs 31,933 crore in Indian government securities (G-Secs) through the fully accessible route (FAR) so far in June, marking the highest monthly inflow recorded under the route, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India.

Net inflows surged to Rs 14,034 crore on Monday alone, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) added three more bonds to the FAR category. This also includes existing foreign investment in these bonds.

The pace of investment in G-Secs has accelerated after the government and the RBI announced a series of measures to attract foreign capital. In the current financial year, net inflows into government securities have reached Rs 42,708 crore, while FPI holdings in G-Secs stood at Rs 3.56 lakh crore as of June 16.

“The improvement in inflows is the outcome of coordinated efforts by the RBI and the government. The peace deal announcement has further improved market sentiment. There is also increasing optimism that Indian bonds could be included in global indices following the removal of withholding tax and capital gains tax,” said Madhavankutty G, chief economist, Canara Bank.

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He added that the appreciation of the rupee has provided greater stability and boosted confidence among market participants.

On June 5, the government announced the removal of tax on capital gains and interest income earned by FPIs, effective April 1. The RBI also expanded the universe of G-Secs eligible under FAR by including 15-year, 30-year and 40-year maturity bonds. It also introduced forex swap measures for overseas borrowings and FCNR deposits, among other steps.

Following these measures, the rupee has appreciated more than 1% to 94.56 against the dollar, while the benchmark 10-year government bond yield has declined 10 basis points to 6.88%.

“Inflows are likely to continue to some extent. However, the trajectory will depend on how the currency stabilises over time. While further inflows are expected, a significant surge appears unlikely. In my view, a stronger pickup will happen if the RBI hikes rates, as that would enhance yields, especially on longer-term bonds,” said Anitha Rangan, chief economist, RBL Bank.