FPI equity outflows rise post-Budget

After being positive for 8 months, FPI equity flows turned negative in July — $611 million till the 10th — while debt flows stayed positive.
This may be due to the hike in FPI-tax in the Budget, but outflows took place even before the budget. Watch this space!
