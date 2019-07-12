FPI equity outflows rise post-Budget

Published: July 12, 2019 3:32:07 AM

After being positive for 8 months, FPI equity flows turned negative in July — $611 million till the 10th — while debt flows stayed positive.

This may be due to the hike in FPI-tax in the Budget, but outflows took place even before the budget. This may be due to the hike in FPI-tax in the Budget, but outflows took place even before the budget.

This may be due to the hike in FPI-tax in the Budget, but outflows took place even before the budget. Watch this space!

