FPI continue to invest in Indian market, pick stocks and bonds worth $1.2 billion till December 27

By Shashank Nayar

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to invest in Indian markets. They have picked up stocks and bonds worth nearly $1.2 billion in December (till December 27). FPIs put in a net amount of $486 million into equities and $728 million into the debt markets, taking the total to $1.2 billion in December.

Money market dealers said the flows into the debt market were welcome at a time when the liquidity deficit in the banking system widened during the week ended December 27, to an over two-year high despite the RBI infusing durable liquidity to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore during the week. It was the 12th consecutive week (since 9 October, 2018) wherein the banking system has been faced with an overall liquidity deficit.

The buying appears to have been prompted by fall in crude prices – a 34% fall in the past 3 months – which would mean a relatively stronger rupee. In November, FPIs bought stocks and bonds worth $1.6 billion in November – a 10-month high. However, in 2018 (till December 27) FPIs have pulled out over $11 billion from the stock and bond markets. They have sold $4.3 billion worth equities and $6.8 billion worth of bonds – the highest sales in a year since 2013 when outflows amounted to $8.5 billion.

FPI inflows in November were preceded by a sell-out of local equities and debt instruments amounting to $5.2 billion in October, the most since November 2016 when the outflow amounted to $5.7 billion.

Net Inflows continued to be stable this month after The Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its December 12 board meeting eased FPI invesment norms and the central bank increased its limits for portfolio investments in debt.

The RBI in April this year revised the limits for FPI investments in debt to Rs 6.49 lakh crore for the period October to March of FY19, from the existing limit of Rs 5.45 lakh crore.

Sebi approved a proposal that clubbing of investment limit for FPIs will be on the basis of common ownership of more than 50 percent or common control, according to a statement by Sebi. The board in the release said the clubbing of investment limit should not be based on the same set of beneficial owners as per the Prevention of Money laundering Act.

FPIs were treated as part of a same investor group and the investment limits of all such entities were clubbed for deriving limits as applicable to a single FPI, in case of the same set of ultimate beneficial owners investing through multiple entities.

The yield on the benchmark bond ended at 7.37% on Monday, two basis points (bps) lower than the previous close of 7.39% on Friday.