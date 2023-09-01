Follow Us

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. Share Price

FOURTH GENERATION INFORMATION SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.19 Closed
-4.78-0.16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.19₹3.19
₹3.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.99₹4.44
₹3.19
Open Price
₹3.19
Prev. Close
₹3.35
Volume
183

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.19
  • R23.19
  • R33.19
  • Pivot
    3.19
  • S13.19
  • S23.19
  • S33.19

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.843.57
  • 103.993.67
  • 203.593.71
  • 503.333.61
  • 1003.33.52
  • 2003.363.43

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-17.78-17.141.593.57-26.50-23.6859.50
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd.

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC029999 and registration number is 029999. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C N Somasekhar Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. T Srivenkata Ramana
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. K Santosh Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suneetha Indukuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Nekkanti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is ₹1.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is -10.16 and PB ratio of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is -2.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is ₹3.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is ₹4.44 and 52-week low of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is ₹2.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

