Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-17.78
|-17.14
|1.59
|3.57
|-26.50
|-23.68
|59.50
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC029999 and registration number is 029999. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is ₹1.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is -10.16 and PB ratio of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is -2.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is ₹3.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is ₹4.44 and 52-week low of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is ₹2.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.