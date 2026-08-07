What is the share price of Fourth Generation Information Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fourth Generation Information Systems is ₹5.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Fourth Generation Information Systems? The Fourth Generation Information Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fourth Generation Information Systems? The market cap of Fourth Generation Information Systems is ₹1.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fourth Generation Information Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fourth Generation Information Systems are ₹5.55 and ₹5.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fourth Generation Information Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fourth Generation Information Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fourth Generation Information Systems is ₹10.10 and 52-week low of Fourth Generation Information Systems is ₹4.81 as on .

How has the Fourth Generation Information Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Fourth Generation Information Systems has shown returns of 4.91% over the past day, -27.07% for the past month, -36.57% over 3 months, -33.37% over 1 year, 13.06% across 3 years, and 9.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fourth Generation Information Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fourth Generation Information Systems are -2.50 and -0.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global