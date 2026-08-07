Here's the live share price of Fourth Generation Information Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fourth Generation Information Systems
|-5.77
|-27.07
|-36.57
|-44.78
|-33.37
|13.06
|9.66
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fourth Generation Information Systems has declined 33.37% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Fourth Generation Information Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.21
|5.63
|10
|6.95
|6.28
|20
|7.86
|7.11
|50
|8.61
|7.8
|100
|7.65
|7.41
|200
|5.77
|6.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fourth Generation Information Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:43 AM IST IST
|Fourth Gen. Info. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Sec
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Fourth Gen. Info. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Fourth Gen. Info. - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|May 29, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Fourth Gen. Info. - Standalone Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St Marc
|May 29, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Fourth Gen. Info. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May 2026
Source: Dion Global
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC029999 and registration number is 029999. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fourth Generation Information Systems is ₹5.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fourth Generation Information Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fourth Generation Information Systems is ₹1.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fourth Generation Information Systems are ₹5.55 and ₹5.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fourth Generation Information Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fourth Generation Information Systems is ₹10.10 and 52-week low of Fourth Generation Information Systems is ₹4.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fourth Generation Information Systems has shown returns of 4.91% over the past day, -27.07% for the past month, -36.57% over 3 months, -33.37% over 1 year, 13.06% across 3 years, and 9.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fourth Generation Information Systems are -2.50 and -0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global