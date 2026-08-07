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Fourth Generation Information Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

FOURTH GENERATION INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Fourth Generation Information Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.55 Closed
4.91₹ 0.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fourth Generation Information Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.10₹5.55
₹5.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.81₹10.10
₹5.55
Open Price
₹5.55
Prev. Close
₹5.29
Volume
138

Source: Dion Global

Fourth Generation Information Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fourth Generation Information Systems		-5.77-27.07-36.57-44.78-33.3713.069.66
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fourth Generation Information Systems has declined 33.37% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Fourth Generation Information Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Fourth Generation Information Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fourth Generation Information Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.215.63
106.956.28
207.867.11
508.617.8
1007.657.41
2005.776.35

Source: Dion Global

Fourth Generation Information Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fourth Generation Information Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fourth Generation Information Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 03:43 AM IST ISTFourth Gen. Info. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Sec
Jul 10, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTFourth Gen. Info. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTFourth Gen. Info. - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
May 29, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTFourth Gen. Info. - Standalone Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St Marc
May 29, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTFourth Gen. Info. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Fourth Generation Information Systems

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC029999 and registration number is 029999. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. C N Somasekhar Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Srivenkata Ramana Tammisetti
    Director
  • Mr. Santosh Reddy Sripathi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Archana Racha
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Kapila Tanwar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fourth Generation Information Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Fourth Generation Information Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fourth Generation Information Systems is ₹5.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fourth Generation Information Systems?

The Fourth Generation Information Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fourth Generation Information Systems?

The market cap of Fourth Generation Information Systems is ₹1.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fourth Generation Information Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fourth Generation Information Systems are ₹5.55 and ₹5.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fourth Generation Information Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fourth Generation Information Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fourth Generation Information Systems is ₹10.10 and 52-week low of Fourth Generation Information Systems is ₹4.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fourth Generation Information Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fourth Generation Information Systems has shown returns of 4.91% over the past day, -27.07% for the past month, -36.57% over 3 months, -33.37% over 1 year, 13.06% across 3 years, and 9.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fourth Generation Information Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fourth Generation Information Systems are -2.50 and -0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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