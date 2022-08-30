Four resolutions of J&K Bank, Repco Home Finance rejected

A total of four resolutions of two companies — Jammu & Kashmir Bank and Repco Home Finance — were rejected by the entire votes polled by the shareholders during the seven days from August 19.

The two motions of Jammu & Kashmir Bank were reappointment of directors and approvals for stock options, while that of Repco Home Finance reappointment of directors. The promoters in the companies also voted against the resolutions with their entire votes, according to data compiled by proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India (IiAS).

During the reporting period, the institutional investors voted against eight resolutions of the companies, including that of WPIL with more than 75% of their votes.

Also read: NDTV defers AGM by week

WPIL’s motion to grant loans to companies was voted against by the institutional investors with their entire votes, while Max India’s reappointment of director (96.67%) and Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals’ four motions (all reappointment of directors) were disapproved by institutional shareholders with more than 80% of their votes.

Fiem Industries’ increase in remuneration to the whole-time director was voted against by institutional shareholders with 80.80% of their votes and that of One 97 Communications’ motion with 75.60% of their votes. One 97 Communications’, the parent of Paytm, resolution had sought the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as managing director for three years from FY23 with minimum remuneration.

Also read: Top 10 Facts of Maruti Suzuki’s 40 years of operations

However, all the resolutions, except the four motions of Jammu & Kashmir Bank and Repco Home Finance, were approved by the votes of all the shareholders, including promoters and others.