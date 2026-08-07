What is the share price of Foundry Fuel Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foundry Fuel Products is ₹5.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Foundry Fuel Products? The Foundry Fuel Products is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Foundry Fuel Products? The market cap of Foundry Fuel Products is ₹4.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Foundry Fuel Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Foundry Fuel Products are ₹5.40 and ₹5.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Foundry Fuel Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foundry Fuel Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foundry Fuel Products is ₹6.98 and 52-week low of Foundry Fuel Products is ₹4.19 as on .

How has the Foundry Fuel Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Foundry Fuel Products has shown returns of -3.57% over the past day, 28.27% for the past month, -6.25% over 3 months, -19.64% over 1 year, 20.98% across 3 years, and 19.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Foundry Fuel Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Foundry Fuel Products are -16.82 and -2.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global