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Foundry Fuel Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

FOUNDRY FUEL PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Foundry Fuel Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.40 Closed
-3.57₹ -0.20
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Foundry Fuel Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.40₹5.40
₹5.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.19₹6.98
₹5.40
Open Price
₹5.40
Prev. Close
₹5.60
Volume
600

Source: Dion Global

Foundry Fuel Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Foundry Fuel Products		028.27-6.253.65-19.6420.9819.89
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.15921.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.2-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.50.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.755.2140.2
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.19131313134.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.3-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.531.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.1-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Foundry Fuel Products has declined 19.64% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Foundry Fuel Products has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

Foundry Fuel Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Foundry Fuel Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.55.43
105.085.27
204.985.22
505.65.51
1005.866.06
2007.546.75

Source: Dion Global

Foundry Fuel Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Foundry Fuel Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Foundry Fuel Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:47 PM IST ISTFoundry Fuel Pro - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 15, 2026, 04:40 PM IST ISTFoundry Fuel Pro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTFoundry Fuel Pro - For March 2026
May 28, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTFoundry Fuel Pro - Board Meeting Outcome for Quarterly Results For March 2026
May 18, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTFoundry Fuel Pro - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Foundry Fuel Products

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1964 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50500WB1964PLC026053 and registration number is 026053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of coke and semi-coke products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Adarsh Agarwalla
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sudha Ramesh
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Nikesh Oswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pushkar Laxmichand Galav
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Foundry Fuel Products Share Price

What is the share price of Foundry Fuel Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foundry Fuel Products is ₹5.40 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Foundry Fuel Products?

The Foundry Fuel Products is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Foundry Fuel Products?

The market cap of Foundry Fuel Products is ₹4.33 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Foundry Fuel Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Foundry Fuel Products are ₹5.40 and ₹5.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Foundry Fuel Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foundry Fuel Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foundry Fuel Products is ₹6.98 and 52-week low of Foundry Fuel Products is ₹4.19 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Foundry Fuel Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Foundry Fuel Products has shown returns of -3.57% over the past day, 28.27% for the past month, -6.25% over 3 months, -19.64% over 1 year, 20.98% across 3 years, and 19.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Foundry Fuel Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Foundry Fuel Products are -16.82 and -2.88 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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