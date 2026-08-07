Here's the live share price of Foundry Fuel Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Foundry Fuel Products
|0
|28.27
|-6.25
|3.65
|-19.64
|20.98
|19.89
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.2
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.5
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.7
|55.21
|40.2
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13
|13
|13
|13
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.3
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.5
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.1
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Foundry Fuel Products has declined 19.64% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Foundry Fuel Products has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.5
|5.43
|10
|5.08
|5.27
|20
|4.98
|5.22
|50
|5.6
|5.51
|100
|5.86
|6.06
|200
|7.54
|6.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Foundry Fuel Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:47 PM IST IST
|Foundry Fuel Pro - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 04:40 PM IST IST
|Foundry Fuel Pro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Foundry Fuel Pro - For March 2026
|May 28, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Foundry Fuel Pro - Board Meeting Outcome for Quarterly Results For March 2026
|May 18, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Foundry Fuel Pro - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1964 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50500WB1964PLC026053 and registration number is 026053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of coke and semi-coke products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foundry Fuel Products is ₹5.40 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Foundry Fuel Products is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Foundry Fuel Products is ₹4.33 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Foundry Fuel Products are ₹5.40 and ₹5.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foundry Fuel Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foundry Fuel Products is ₹6.98 and 52-week low of Foundry Fuel Products is ₹4.19 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Foundry Fuel Products has shown returns of -3.57% over the past day, 28.27% for the past month, -6.25% over 3 months, -19.64% over 1 year, 20.98% across 3 years, and 19.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Foundry Fuel Products are -16.82 and -2.88 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global