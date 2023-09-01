Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.95
|15.12
|25.47
|-37.62
|-37.85
|172.36
|-19.47
|4.00
|-1.46
|2.73
|8.35
|2.91
|77.42
|-17.60
|1.20
|-14.70
|-15.07
|-15.22
|-10.33
|78.90
|3.48
|9.25
|11.68
|22.13
|13.97
|6.84
|35.02
|15.85
|0.86
|-6.33
|14.93
|13.84
|11.08
|72.84
|30.84
|-0.19
|-14.69
|-15.01
|-8.01
|5.01
|171.86
|198.19
|9.92
|45.51
|46.88
|80.66
|49.74
|435.19
|116.87
|11.33
|31.72
|52.59
|60.57
|45.07
|58.11
|29.82
|12.75
|12.20
|24.58
|49.84
|57.54
|522.06
|233.55
|1.25
|15.00
|70.36
|83.24
|48.80
|94.26
|375.67
|1.92
|29.84
|80.58
|114.63
|119.73
|282.85
|397.42
|-4.60
|-3.36
|89.99
|92.75
|186.68
|438.33
|108.49
|0.61
|0.66
|24.12
|63.82
|5.66
|278.58
|137.89
|-9.56
|-22.27
|-12.55
|32.69
|19.95
|655.23
|534.70
|6.86
|7.78
|20.68
|33.72
|25.09
|42.22
|-27.44
|13.83
|17.39
|6.34
|10.20
|10.32
|2.86
|-6.76
|2.58
|0.16
|4.41
|18.46
|-26.32
|-26.32
|-26.32
|-2.14
|-2.84
|-3.48
|2.75
|-14.37
|381.26
|797.38
|1.36
|6.87
|-7.19
|-2.90
|-3.18
|178.75
|200.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1964 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50500WB1964PLC026053 and registration number is 026053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of coke and semi-coke products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is ₹2.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is -11.67 and PB ratio of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is -3.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is ₹3.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is ₹6.22 and 52-week low of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is ₹2.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.