Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FOUNDRY FUEL PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.35 Closed
1.820.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.35₹3.35
₹3.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.33₹6.22
₹3.35
Open Price
₹3.35
Prev. Close
₹3.29
Volume
50

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.35
  • R23.35
  • R33.35
  • Pivot
    3.35
  • S13.35
  • S23.35
  • S33.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.663.17
  • 105.563.05
  • 205.162.99
  • 503.763.28
  • 1003.073.43
  • 2002.483.47

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.9515.1225.47-37.62-37.85172.36-19.47
4.00-1.462.738.352.9177.42-17.60
1.20-14.70-15.07-15.22-10.3378.903.48
9.2511.6822.1313.976.8435.0215.85
0.86-6.3314.9313.8411.0872.8430.84
-0.19-14.69-15.01-8.015.01171.86198.19
9.9245.5146.8880.6649.74435.19116.87
11.3331.7252.5960.5745.0758.1129.82
12.7512.2024.5849.8457.54522.06233.55
1.2515.0070.3683.2448.8094.26375.67
1.9229.8480.58114.63119.73282.85397.42
-4.60-3.3689.9992.75186.68438.33108.49
0.610.6624.1263.825.66278.58137.89
-9.56-22.27-12.5532.6919.95655.23534.70
6.867.7820.6833.7225.0942.22-27.44
13.8317.396.3410.2010.322.86-6.76
2.580.164.4118.46-26.32-26.32-26.32
-2.14-2.84-3.482.75-14.37381.26797.38
1.366.87-7.19-2.90-3.18178.75200.81

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Foundry Fuel Products Ltd.

Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1964 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50500WB1964PLC026053 and registration number is 026053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of coke and semi-coke products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devendra Kumar Agarwalla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Adarsh Agarwalla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nikesh Oswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Vishwambharan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudha Ramesh
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Foundry Fuel Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is ₹2.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is -11.67 and PB ratio of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is -3.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is ₹3.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is ₹6.22 and 52-week low of Foundry Fuel Products Ltd. is ₹2.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

