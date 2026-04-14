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Foseco Crucible (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

FOSECO CRUCIBLE (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Foseco Crucible (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,360.05 Closed
-0.15₹ -2.05
As on Apr 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
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Foseco Crucible (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,260.00₹1,381.85
₹1,360.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,155.00₹1,964.00
₹1,360.05
Open Price
₹1,274.00
Prev. Close
₹1,362.10
Volume
436

Foseco Crucible (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Foseco Crucible (India)		5.999.27-7.51-17.78-9.9213.9511.56
Vesuvius India		0.99-5.43-0.57-5.60.6338.6735.16
RHI Magnesita India		2.674.06-16.23-14.62-21.31-15.126.49
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		8.186.77-19.61-2.7812.846.6965.68
IFGL Refractories		15.6220.11-11.93-32.4-5.3214.410.16
Orient Ceratech		-0.2515.07-14.0311.0320.2616.8613.31
Nilachal Refractories		5.579.2116.621.749.073.212.51
Associated Ceramics		-3.85-12.39-19.43-12.06-16.65127.4666.93
Arigato Universe		-5.09-2.0618.3849.2428.7837.0935.37
Raasi Refractories		0-9.73-29.11-41.42-36.226.3415.26

Over the last one year, Foseco Crucible (India) has declined 9.92% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (0.63%), RHI Magnesita India (-21.31%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (12.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Foseco Crucible (India) has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (35.16%) and RHI Magnesita India (6.49%).

Foseco Crucible (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Foseco Crucible (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,245.121,306.86
101,232.71,281.38
201,248.831,276.52
501,334.91,326.42
1001,433.791,393.31
2001,497.421,449.42

Foseco Crucible (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Foseco Crucible (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.19%, FII holding fell to 0.16%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Foseco Crucible (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 13, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTMorganite Crucible ( - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 01, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTMorganite Crucible ( - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Mar 06, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTMorganite Crucible ( - Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcement Filed Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regula
Feb 12, 2026, 01:02 PM IST ISTMorganite Crucible ( - Disclosure Under Regulation 33 (3) (A) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
Feb 12, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTMorganite Crucible ( - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

About Foseco Crucible (India)

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26920MH1986PLC038607 and registration number is 038607. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Poonam Bopshetti
    Director
  • Mr. Aniruddha Karve
    Director
  • Mr. Jonathan Percival
    Director
  • Ms. Maithilee Tambolkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ulhas Gaoli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar Chitale
    Independent Director

FAQs on Foseco Crucible (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Foseco Crucible (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foseco Crucible (India) is ₹1,360.05 as on Apr 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Foseco Crucible (India)?

The Foseco Crucible (India) is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Foseco Crucible (India)?

The market cap of Foseco Crucible (India) is ₹761.63 Cr as on Apr 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Foseco Crucible (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Foseco Crucible (India) are ₹1,381.85 and ₹1,260.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Foseco Crucible (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foseco Crucible (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foseco Crucible (India) is ₹1,964.00 and 52-week low of Foseco Crucible (India) is ₹1,155.00 as on Apr 13, 2026.

How has the Foseco Crucible (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Foseco Crucible (India) has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, 5.35% for the past month, -11.65% over 3 months, -5.5% over 1 year, 13.95% across 3 years, and 11.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Foseco Crucible (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Foseco Crucible (India) are 0.00 and 8.68 on Apr 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.47 per annum.

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