Fortis shareholders approve buy out of RHT Health Trust’s assets

According to a BSE filing, the company said that 98.328 per cent voted for the resolution. (Reuters)

Fortis Healthcare on Saturday said that its shareholders have approved a resolution to acquire the “assets of RHT Health Trust”.

Earlier, the company had entered into an agreements with RHT to acquire its assets for Rs 4,650 crore.