Fortis Healthcare shareholders not amused with Manipal merger plan; here’s why

Upset with the terms of merger plan of proposed merger plan of Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FHL) with Manipal Hospital Enterprises, the shareholders have dumped the shares of Fortis Healthcare on the exchanges on Wednesday. This made the investors poorer by Rs 987 crore after the plunge in the market capitalisation to Rs 6,400 crore. The share price of Fortis declined by 13.37 percent to Rs 123.4 on the BSE yesterday. In a deal valued nearly Rs 15,000 crore, the Fortis board gave approval to demerger of the hospital business on Tuesday. The business will be acquired by Manipal Hospitals and TPG Capital. The company’s 20 percent stake in SRL will also be sold to Manipal.

The Indian Express reported citing a veteran BSE dealer that the minority shareholders are not much excited by the merger terms, particularly about valuation, since the deal is in favor of Manipal Hospital

The Fortis-Manipal merger will take between 10 to 12 months, The Indian Express reported citing FHL CEO Bhavdeep Singh. The newly formed entity will come up with a name of Manipal Hospitals. The new entity will be a publicly traded company that is listed on NSE and BSE.

The Indian Express reported citing FHL said that with combination of Manipal Hospitals and Fortis Hospitals will result in the formation of the largest healthcare services provider. The new combine will have 41 hospitals in India and four hospitals abroad.

