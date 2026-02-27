The Urban Company share price is in focus. JM Financial has initiated coverage on this recently listed home solution platform with a ‘Buy’ rating and a March 2027 target price of Rs 125, roughly 16% above where the stock trades today at Rs 108, valuing the business at a market cap of Rs 15,800 crore.

The brokerage firm values the company using a sum-of-the-parts methodology, assigning different multiples to each of its four business segments: the India consumer services segment, its Native product line, international operations, and the newly launched InstaHelp. JM Financial expects revenues to grow at a compounded annual rate of 31% between FY25 and FY28, with the business inching toward profitability by FY28, though the road is bumpy.

Built something nobody else had

JM Financial‘s analysis states that the platform has spent a decade building something operationally brutal to replicate a multi-category, managed marketplace where pricing is centralised, service professionals are trained, and quality is standardised. No competitor has pulled this off at scale across cleaning, pest control, beauty, handyman services, appliance repair, and home painting all at once.

“Urban Company has 60%+ market share and is the only multi-category player at scale. This generates a sizeable moat as the network effects are prohibitive to duplicate, while the incumbent can keep on adding services with limited incremental investments,” JM Financial notes in its initiation report.

As of the third quarter of FY26, the platform had 7.8 million annual transacting users and roughly 59,000 monthly active service professionals. About 84% of net transaction value came from repeat users – people who came back, not just people who showed up once.

The gig workers are actually winning here

One of the more surprising findings in JM Financial’s report is how well Urban Company’s service professionals fare compared to their peers across India’s gig economy. The average monthly net earnings for a professional on the platform during the first nine months of FY26 stood at Rs 28,322, or Rs 313 per hour, despite spending only about three hours a day on platform jobs. The top 5% of professionals by order count took home Rs 51,673 a month.

“Urban Company service professionals are among the highest earners in India’s gig economy on an hourly as well as monthly basis,” the brokerage firm says, pointing out that these earnings compare favourably even against cab drivers working more than 10 hours a day.

This matters for a platform that lives and dies by supply-side retention. A well-paid, well-trained workforce is harder to poach and less likely to go rogue, which brings us to the uncomfortable subject of disintermediation.

Key secrets every home services platform tries to hide

Channel checks conducted by JM Financial turned up something the company would rather not advertise. And, i.e., out of every 10 customer-professional combinations, 4 showed signs of off-platform transactions at some stage. Professionals want to dodge the 28% commission. Customers want a cheaper deal. And once trust is established inside someone’s home, the temptation to cut out the middleman is real.

“The risk is relevant given that 84% of NTV now comes from repeat users. As repeat contribution increases, any leakage outside the platform has a more direct impact on contribution margins and long-term LTV,” JM Financial writes.

The company has fought back with subscription memberships, session bundles, cancellation caps, and GPS-based monitoring during active hours. Whether these guardrails hold as the platform matures remains an open question.

InstaHelp is the biggest bet and the biggest risk

In January 2025, Urban Company launched InstaHelp, a service that dispatches a house cleaner to your door within 15 to 30 minutes. The move was widely read as a defensive play a former Zepto executive had already launched rival Snabbit, and Urban Company could not afford to watch the daily cleaning segment get cornered the way BigBasket watched quick commerce eat its lunch.

JM Financial does not sugarcoat the comparison. “The risk of under-investing is less about near-term losses and more about conceding category leadership in a structurally large adjacent market, a mistake that incumbents such as BigBasket made during the entire rise of quick commerce,” the report states.

But InstaHelp’s unit economics are genuinely troubled. As of Q3FY26, the average order value was Rs 172. Management has said the category needs 1.8 to 2 times that figure, roughly Rs 310 – 345, just to break even at the unit level.

JM Financial’s own consumer survey of 100 metro residents found that 82% of users are unwilling to pay more than Rs 200 per hour, including taxes. That gap between what consumers will pay and what the business needs to survive is not a rounding error. It is a structural problem.

“We believe this creates a structural mismatch between required pricing for economic viability and observed consumer willingness to pay, particularly in a category where service quality is perceived as broadly commoditised and switching costs remain low,” JM Financial concludes.

The brokerage firm does not expect InstaHelp to break even until FY31.

International is the quiet outperformer

While everyone watches InstaHelp burn cash, Urban Company’s UAE and Singapore operations have quietly turned profitable and done so faster than India ever did. The international segment, excluding Saudi Arabia which moved into a joint venture, achieved adjusted EBITDA profitability at roughly one-third the scale at which the India business reached the same milestone.

“International operations (ex-KSA) achieved profitability at one-third the scale at which India Consumer Services achieved profitability, signifying the benefits of the low-cost corporate functions based out of India,” JM Financial points out.

NTV growth in the international segment ran above 70% year-on-year in recent quarters. The total addressable market across key international geographies runs into tens of billions of dollars, with strong cultural preference for outsourced home services.

Conclusion

The brokerage firm’s stance reflects medium-term growth visibility in the core business, while treating InstaHelp as optionality rather than conviction.

“We view InstaHelp as a necessary defensive bet rather than a clear value-accretive growth engine,” the report concludes.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.