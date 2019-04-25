Forget elections, earnings and flows are the biggest drivers of market, says Morgan Stanley head

By: |
Published: April 25, 2019 4:00:07 PM

People shouldn’t waste too much time on the outcome of elections as earnings and flows are the biggest drivers of the market, Ridham Desai, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley said Thursday.

Earnings and flows are the biggest drivers of stock market

People shouldn’t waste too much time on the outcome of elections as earnings and flows are the biggest drivers of the market, Ridham Desai, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley said Thursday.

Elections should be viewed from the entertainment perspective only as earnings and flows are the ones which will drive the market for a long period of time, said Ridham Desai in an interaction with ET Now. 

“Our view is that earnings are turning. India is coming from a long drawn down cycle in earnings. Corporate margins will be entering into 5 years upcycle. So we are going to get strong corporate earnings,” Desai said.

India has found love for equities and has come out of a period when people didn’t like equity as an asset class. It is a structural story and has nothing to do with demonetisation. There is a shift in people’s attitude which will last for a very long period of 15-20 years, Desai added. 

The market is at 3.2 times book which is right at the historical range of 2-4. There is nothing in the valuation to celebrate or worry about. Talking about P/E ratio, Desai said as the market is trading at 20 times earnings, people call it expensive but actually, earnings are very depressed.

“We are coming out of 8 years down cycle in earnings. If you normalize the cycle, the market on the PE multiples is not that rich. Either you normalize earnings and then measure the PE ratio or default to price to book which looks through earnings cycle. I don’t think we are dealing with difficult valuations,” Desai further added.  

In a separate interaction with ET Now, Timothy Moe, chief equity strategist with Goldman Sachs said that the earnings will pick up this year and next year at 16% and 14% respectively. In the recent quarterly results as the third quarter of FY19 was the best in the last sixteen months, he hopes that the earnings will improve going forward and are already beginning to stabilise.  

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Forget elections, earnings and flows are the biggest drivers of market, says Morgan Stanley head
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition