Forex reserves rise by $932.8 million to $393.72 billion

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 7:22 PM

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 932.8 million to USD 393.718 billion in the week to November 30, mainly due to a rise in foreign currency assets.

Forex, forex reserve, Forex reserves rise, foreign exchange reserves, foreign currency assets, overall reserves, non-US currencies, market newsIn the previous week, the reserves had dropped by USD 795 million to USD 392.785 billion. (Reuters)

The country’s foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 932.8 million to USD 393.718 billion in the week to November 30, mainly due to a rise in foreign currency assets, according to RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves had dropped by USD 795 million to USD 392.785 billion. In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, jumped by USD 787.9 million to USD 368.487 billion, as per the RBI data.

Expressed in US dollars, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves. Forex reserves had touched a record high of USD 426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018. Since then, the forex kitty has been on a slide and is now down by over USD 31 billion.

Gold reserves rose by USD 151.8 million to USD 21.150 billion in the reporting week, the data showed. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by USD 2.5 million to USD 1.454 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF also decline by USD 4.4 million to USD 2.625 billion, the apex bank said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Forex reserves rise by $932.8 million to $393.72 billion
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition