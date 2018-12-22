Forex reserve dip by $614 million; gold reserves flat at $21.19 billion

By: | Published: December 22, 2018 12:20 AM

Foreign currency assets, which form a key component of reserves, declined to $367.87 billion, down from the previous week’s $368.50 billion.

India’s foreign exchange reserves further fell by $614 million to $393.12 billion as on December 14, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) show. Foreign currency assets (FCA), which form a key component of reserves, declined to $367.87 billion, down from the previous week’s $368.50 billion. FCAs are maintained in major currencies like US dollar, euro, pound sterling and Japanese yen.

Movement in the FCA occurs mainly on account of purchase or sale of foreign exchange by the RBI, income arising out of the deployment of foreign exchange reserves, external aid receipts of the government and revaluation of assets.

Gold reserves were flat at $21.19 billion. Special drawing rights (SDR) from the IMF fell by $7.1 million from the previous week to $1.45 billion. SDR is an international reserve asset created by the IMF and allocated to its members in proportion of their quota at the IMF. The Reserve Position in the IMF fell by $12.5 million to $2.61 billion.

