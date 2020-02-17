Foreign private equity funds find real estate attractive under Modi; why inflow nearly doubled in 5 yrs

Post 2014 the real estate sector saw investment pickup from foreign PE investors.

India’s real estate sector saw investment from foreign private-equity (PE) investors jump from $9 billion during 2005-14 to $16.6 billion in the five years leading to 2020, showing a surge in foreign investment during the PM Modi-led years, according to a report by Anarock Property Consultants. The investments made were largely on income-yielding commercial and retail assets. “The period between 2005 and 2014 saw investments of USD 9 billion, while the past five years saw a remarkable 84% increase – that too in half the number of years,” the report said. Since 2005, when restrictions on FDI in real estate were lifted, the India realty sector has received more than USD 25 billion worth of equity investments from foreign investors.

Investment into the real estate space saw a dip post-2008 as foreign funds withdrew from India. From 2005 to 2008, India saw an investment of $5.7 billion but the same stagnated between 2009-14 ropin in just $3.4 billion. Although commercial real-estate space in India has lured in investors from across the globe, the investment post-2014 was kickstarted by Singapore-based funds who were followed by funds from US and Europe. In the initial years considerable activity came from firms such as JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Lehman brothers, Wachovia, Walton Street Capital, etc. and Singapore-based developer capital providers like Ascendas, Xander, Mapletree and Capitaland.

Post 2014 the real estate sector saw investment pickup from foreign PE investors. “In this period, Blackstone strengthened its position with multiple high-ticket investments across Tier 1 cities. Brookfield also headlined with USD 330 mn investments in Unitech Corporate Parks (UCP). This period also saw considerable consolidation from Singapore-based funds like GIC, Ascendas, and Xander,” Anarock said. Most investments, according to the report, came in commercial and retail assets – 72% in aggregate.

The real estate sector now witnesses investments from US-based funds like Blackstone, Singapore-based funds like GIC and Canadian pension funds. In 2020 Anarock said it expects the funding focus to remain on Grade A income-generating assets along with last-mile funding opportunities in residential projects. A few Japanese investors have been evaluating Indian real estate investment options and they could get into gear in 2020, along with pension and insurance funds.