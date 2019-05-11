For this sovereign wealth fund, Uber stock hasn’t grown despite three years after investment

By: |
Updated: May 11, 2019 8:17:46 PM

The fund, overseen by the controversial Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, invested in June 2016 at $48.77 a share.

sovereign wealth fund, Uber, Uber stock, investment, market news, Uber TechnologiesFor this sovereign wealth fund, Uber stock hasn?t grown despite three years after investment (Reuters)

Arriving late to a party can be great for those looking to make a splashy entrance. But for most Uber Technologies Inc. financiers who joined at the tail end of its tenure as a private company, not so much.

A private investment by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund nearly three years ago is still worth less than at the time of purchase. The fund, overseen by the controversial Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, invested in June 2016 at $48.77 a share. The stock closed its first day of trading Friday at $41.57.

Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. are sitting on stakes of at least $500 million each that they bought last year at the same price as the Saudi fund. But Toyota had a prior stake, disclosed in 2016, and SoftBank was able to acquire a much bigger chunk of shares at a lower price in 2018.

Don’t weep for Saudi Arabia, either. It’s the largest investor in the SoftBank fund that got the big discount on Uber stock last year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. For this sovereign wealth fund, Uber stock hasn’t grown despite three years after investment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition