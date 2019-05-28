Food Corporation spent Rs 1.2 lakh crore for ‘excess’ stocks, value down by a quarter

New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2019 6:01:54 AM

Food grain stocks with FCI and other agencies tend to fall to the lowest levels in April as it follows the wheat marketing year and start of the new procurement season.

sci, food corporation of india, foodWhile offloading the excess stocks appears to be a rational option for the FCI rather than pile up more debt, it lacks a policy mandate to exercise that choice.

By Prabhudatta Mishra

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state government agencies among them were holding excess food grain stock (above the buffer norm) worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore (economic cost) on April 1, 2019, in the ‘central pool’ — theoretically, the government could have built 4,000 km of 6-lane greenfield national highways if these agencies were to monetise the surplus stock.

This was even as fiscally-stressed Centre’s food subsidy dues to FCI were close to a staggering Rs 2 lakh crore at the start of this fiscal and for the third year in a row; it had to force the corporation to tap the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) loan. FCI borrowed an additional Rs 60,000 crore from the NSSF in April 2019 to ensure its operations under the National Food Security Act are not disrupted.

While offloading the excess stocks appears to be a rational option for the FCI rather than pile up more debt, it lacks a policy mandate to exercise that choice. Even if the FCI were to sell the excess stock in the open market now, it would fetch some Rs 30,000 crore less than the cost incurred by it to create it. Besides, the annual carrying cost of grain is roughly 12-13% to the economic cost and this overburdens the FCI and other designated NFSA agencies.

For long, experts have been advocating that that current public procurement+distribution system for food subsidy be replaced with more cost-effective alternatives such as conditional cash transfers and food stamps/vouchers/coupons. Public food stocks could be limited to the extent needed for food security, they have argued.

Food grain stocks with FCI and other agencies tend to fall to the lowest levels in April as it follows the wheat marketing year and start of the new procurement season. On April 1 this year, the central pool had rice and wheat stocks of 39.83 million tonne (mt) and 17 mt, respectively, against buffer+strategic reserves levels of 13.58 mt and 7.46 mt. So, the surplus rice stock on April 1 was as high as 26.25 mt while the excess wheat stock was 9.53 mt.

With the rabi procurement likely to be somewhat robust, the central pool will possibly have even higher surplus stocks by July.

Also read: Reforming FCI not a piece of cake

According to Siraj Hussain, former agriculture secretary, against the buffer norm for wheat for July 1 of 27.58 mt, the actual stock could be as high as 47.6 mt.

The difference between the economic cost of food grains and issue prices (which, under the NFSA are `3/kg for rice and Rs 2/kg for wheat) is incurred by the Centre as food subsidy. In addition to procuring food grains under the NFSA and distributing them through FCI and other networks, grains are procured to meet the buffer requirements in the interest of the country’s food security. So, the Centre’s food subsidy budget also includes carrying cost of the buffer stock.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Food Corporation spent Rs 1.2 lakh crore for ‘excess’ stocks, value down by a quarter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition