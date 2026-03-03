Here's the live share price of Fonebox Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fonebox Retail has declined 19.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.76%.
Fonebox Retail’s current P/E of 14.39x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fonebox Retail
|-10.50
|-12.68
|-27.20
|-17.37
|-24.67
|-30.14
|-19.36
|Aditya Vision
|-0.70
|-6.33
|-5.55
|4.02
|11.70
|2.54
|1.51
|Jay Jalaram Technologies
|-6.22
|-14.62
|-31.37
|-21.03
|-50.61
|-15.61
|16.57
Over the last one year, Fonebox Retail has declined 24.67% compared to peers like Aditya Vision (11.70%), Jay Jalaram Technologies (-50.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Fonebox Retail has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Vision (1.51%) and Jay Jalaram Technologies (16.57%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|82.46
|80.18
|10
|83.11
|81.93
|20
|81.83
|83.48
|50
|90.49
|87.7
|100
|91.57
|90.91
|200
|92.58
|98.92
In the latest quarter, Fonebox Retail saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.53%, while DII stake increased to 0.62%, FII holding fell to 3.94%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Fonebox Retail fact sheet for more information
Fonebox Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2021PLC119941 and registration number is 119941. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 342.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fonebox Retail is ₹71.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fonebox Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Fonebox Retail is ₹73.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fonebox Retail are ₹71.60 and ₹71.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fonebox Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fonebox Retail is ₹124.40 and 52-week low of Fonebox Retail is ₹68.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fonebox Retail has shown returns of -5.79% over the past day, -10.5% for the past month, -28.04% over 3 months, -25.76% over 1 year, -30.14% across 3 years, and -19.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fonebox Retail are 14.39 and 2.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.