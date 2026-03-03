Facebook Pixel Code
Fonebox Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

FONEBOX RETAIL

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of Fonebox Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.60 Closed
-5.79₹ -4.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Fonebox Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.60₹71.60
₹71.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.85₹124.40
₹71.60
Open Price
₹71.60
Prev. Close
₹76.00
Volume
1,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fonebox Retail has declined 19.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.76%.

Fonebox Retail’s current P/E of 14.39x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Fonebox Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fonebox Retail		-10.50-12.68-27.20-17.37-24.67-30.14-19.36
Aditya Vision		-0.70-6.33-5.554.0211.702.541.51
Jay Jalaram Technologies		-6.22-14.62-31.37-21.03-50.61-15.6116.57

Over the last one year, Fonebox Retail has declined 24.67% compared to peers like Aditya Vision (11.70%), Jay Jalaram Technologies (-50.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Fonebox Retail has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Vision (1.51%) and Jay Jalaram Technologies (16.57%).

Fonebox Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Fonebox Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
582.4680.18
1083.1181.93
2081.8383.48
5090.4987.7
10091.5790.91
20092.5898.92

Fonebox Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fonebox Retail saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.53%, while DII stake increased to 0.62%, FII holding fell to 3.94%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Fonebox Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Fonebox Retail fact sheet for more information

About Fonebox Retail

Fonebox Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2021PLC119941 and registration number is 119941. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 342.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manishbhai Girishbhai Patel
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Amitkumar Gopalbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parth Lallubhai Desai
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Aayush Kamleshbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaykumar Deepakbhai Khatnani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhavisha Kunal Chauhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fonebox Retail Share Price

What is the share price of Fonebox Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fonebox Retail is ₹71.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fonebox Retail?

The Fonebox Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fonebox Retail?

The market cap of Fonebox Retail is ₹73.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fonebox Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fonebox Retail are ₹71.60 and ₹71.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fonebox Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fonebox Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fonebox Retail is ₹124.40 and 52-week low of Fonebox Retail is ₹68.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Fonebox Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fonebox Retail has shown returns of -5.79% over the past day, -10.5% for the past month, -28.04% over 3 months, -25.76% over 1 year, -30.14% across 3 years, and -19.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fonebox Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fonebox Retail are 14.39 and 2.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Fonebox Retail News

