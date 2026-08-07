What is the share price of Fone4 Communications (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fone4 Communications (India) is ₹5.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Fone4 Communications (India)? The Fone4 Communications (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fone4 Communications (India)? The market cap of Fone4 Communications (India) is ₹13.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fone4 Communications (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fone4 Communications (India) are ₹5.24 and ₹5.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fone4 Communications (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fone4 Communications (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fone4 Communications (India) is ₹11.20 and 52-week low of Fone4 Communications (India) is ₹3.79 as on .

How has the Fone4 Communications (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Fone4 Communications (India) has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -26.3% over 3 months, -19.01% over 1 year, 12.3% across 3 years, and -11.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fone4 Communications (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fone4 Communications (India) are -3.88 and 1.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global