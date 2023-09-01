Name
Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51506KL2014PLC036625 and registration number is 036625. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. is ₹6.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. is ₹4.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. is ₹8.84 and 52-week low of Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. is ₹3.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.