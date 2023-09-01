Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FONE4 COMMUNICATIONS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.10 Closed
-4.43-0.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.10₹4.29
₹4.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.10₹8.84
₹4.10
Open Price
₹4.29
Prev. Close
₹4.29
Volume
20,000

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.23
  • R24.35
  • R34.42
  • Pivot
    4.16
  • S14.04
  • S23.97
  • S33.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.854.18
  • 106.684.05
  • 206.683.97
  • 506.454.36
  • 1005.24.99
  • 2002.60

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.3020.59-18.16-31.78-43.84-56.84-56.84
6.9214.7943.1576.9755.57-22.74-22.74
-0.22-8.497.25-5.25-40.51-63.21-63.21
2.96-0.8810.8325.4338.4862.10376.63
9.5810.6835.4221.24-12.52-62.42-62.42
-1.0622.5540.40114.53114.53114.53114.53
-7.94-11.83-14.23-15.2977.60547.2738.08
2.6218.3411.6618.73-80.36-80.36-80.36
-20.9352.5637.5716.67-23.4723.32-20.67

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd.

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51506KL2014PLC036625 and registration number is 036625. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sayyed Hamid
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sayyed Haris Sayyed Imbichi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Roudha Zerlina
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Arzoo Abdul Latheef
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Asharaf
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. is ₹6.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. is ₹4.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. is ₹8.84 and 52-week low of Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. is ₹3.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data