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Fone4 Communications (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

FONE4 COMMUNICATIONS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
E-Commerce

Here's the live share price of Fone4 Communications (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.24 Closed
-0.38₹ -0.02
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fone4 Communications (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.24₹5.24
₹5.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.79₹11.20
₹5.24
Open Price
₹5.24
Prev. Close
₹5.26
Volume
10,000

Source: Dion Global

Fone4 Communications (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fone4 Communications (India)		00-26.30-46.20-19.0112.30-11.22
Eternal		4.338.9822.589.214.5247.8219.32
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		0.166.0223.8020.2458.9631.44-1.91
Meesho		4.970.34-3.7322.0212.343.952.35
Swiggy		-1.615.340.34-16.01-29.62-14.97-9.27
CarTrade Tech		2.12-0.0944.4527.0532.1874.1213.12
Brainbees Solutions		1.200.99-10.19-21.55-41.42-31.85-20.55
One Mobikwik Systems		-2.100.50-6.37-10.52-14.34-27.67-17.66
Macfos		12.9212.7330.8667.1183.1262.1150.82
Intrasoft Technologies		-3.663.670.97-10.60-18.08-13.47-9.28
Digidrive Distributors		-2.68-5.62-23.69-24.28-44.48-43.81-29.24
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		3.04-6.00-14.18-15.18-32.84-7.02-33.21
Ahasolar Technologies		8.68-2.44-13.04-7.22-21.41-41.50-17.80
Add-Shop E-Retail		3.32-0.29-6.56-18.67-35.23-43.47-36.59
Olympia Industries		2.79-0.27-11.02-7.88-20.53-32.41-2.26
JLA Infraville Shoppers		4.68-15.17-62.04-67.63-57.66-16.73-9.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fone4 Communications (India) has declined 19.01% compared to peers like Eternal (4.52%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.96%), Meesho (12.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Fone4 Communications (India) has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.32%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-1.91%).

Fone4 Communications (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fone4 Communications (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.614.95
104.385.04
206.395.72
506.96.9
1008.788.04
2009.338.37

Source: Dion Global

Fone4 Communications (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fone4 Communications (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fone4 Communications (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTFone4 Communication - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Aug 07, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTFone4 Communication - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 04:54 PM IST ISTFone4 Communication - NOTICE Of 12Th (Twelfth) Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of Fone4 Communications (India) Limited
Aug 07, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTFone4 Communication - Book Closure Intimation For 12Th Annual General Meeting ('AGM')
Aug 07, 2026, 04:49 PM IST ISTFone4 Communication - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Oblig

Source: Dion Global

About Fone4 Communications (India)

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51506KL2014PLC036625 and registration number is 036625. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others
  • Address
    Office No. 45/688 C, 1st Floor, P V Complex,Thammanam, Ernakulam Kerala 682032
  • Contact
    cs@fone4.in
    www.fone4.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sayyed Hamid
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sayyed Imbichi Haris Sayyed
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Roudha Zerlina
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Arzoo Abdul Latheef
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Asharaf
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fone4 Communications (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Fone4 Communications (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fone4 Communications (India) is ₹5.24 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fone4 Communications (India)?

The Fone4 Communications (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fone4 Communications (India)?

The market cap of Fone4 Communications (India) is ₹13.07 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fone4 Communications (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fone4 Communications (India) are ₹5.24 and ₹5.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fone4 Communications (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fone4 Communications (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fone4 Communications (India) is ₹11.20 and 52-week low of Fone4 Communications (India) is ₹3.79 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Fone4 Communications (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fone4 Communications (India) has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -26.3% over 3 months, -19.01% over 1 year, 12.3% across 3 years, and -11.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fone4 Communications (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fone4 Communications (India) are -3.88 and 1.07 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Fone4 Communications (India) News

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