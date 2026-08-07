Here's the live share price of Focus Business Solution along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Focus Business Solution
|0
|12.22
|29.49
|41.26
|112.63
|81.55
|93.28
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Focus Business Solution has gained 112.63% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Focus Business Solution has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|192.6
|192.68
|10
|184.8
|185.71
|20
|173.9
|175.22
|50
|152.97
|152.41
|100
|114.9
|124.16
|200
|73.66
|86.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Focus Business Solution saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.68%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Focus Business Sol - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 24, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Focus Business Sol - Declaration Regarding Non Applicability Of Submission Of Disclosure Related To Related Party Transaction
|May 24, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Focus Business Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 24, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Focus Business Sol - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 23, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Focus Business Sol - Board Meeting Outcome for For The Approval Of Audited Financial Statement For The Half Year And Year To
Source: Dion Global
Focus Business Solution Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ2006PLC049345 and registration number is 049345. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Focus Business Solution is ₹202.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Focus Business Solution is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Focus Business Solution is ₹147.20 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Focus Business Solution are ₹202.00 and ₹202.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Focus Business Solution stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Focus Business Solution is ₹203.00 and 52-week low of Focus Business Solution is ₹95.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Focus Business Solution has shown returns of 3.59% over the past day, 12.22% for the past month, 29.49% over 3 months, 112.63% over 1 year, 81.55% across 3 years, and 93.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Focus Business Solution are 169.04 and 17.99 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global