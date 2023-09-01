Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Focus Business Solution Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FOCUS BUSINESS SOLUTION LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹70.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 24, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Focus Business Solution Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.90₹70.90
₹70.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.73₹70.90
₹70.90
Open Price
₹70.90
Prev. Close
₹70.90
Volume
0

Focus Business Solution Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R170.9
  • R270.9
  • R370.9
  • Pivot
    70.9
  • S170.9
  • S270.9
  • S370.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.7863.32
  • 1034.8558.25
  • 2033.6850.6
  • 5028.2137.54
  • 10022.9227.59
  • 20011.460

Focus Business Solution Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.3532.94109.56196.79209.76357.42357.42
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

Focus Business Solution Ltd. Share Holdings

Focus Business Solution Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Jul, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue, ESOP & A.G.M.
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Apr, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Focus Business Solution Ltd.

Focus Business Solution Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ2006PLC049345 and registration number is 049345. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohamedyaseen Muhammadbhai Nathani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohamedamin Mohammad Nathani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pareshkumar Arjanbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tushar Mohanlal Mistry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Saba Banu Bawani
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Focus Business Solution Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Focus Business Solution Ltd.?

The market cap of Focus Business Solution Ltd. is ₹28.36 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Focus Business Solution Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Focus Business Solution Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Focus Business Solution Ltd. is 7.07 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Focus Business Solution Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Focus Business Solution Ltd. is ₹70.90 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Focus Business Solution Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Focus Business Solution Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Focus Business Solution Ltd. is ₹70.90 and 52-week low of Focus Business Solution Ltd. is ₹14.73 as on Aug 24, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data