Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue, ESOP & A.G.M.
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Focus Business Solution Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ2006PLC049345 and registration number is 049345. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Focus Business Solution Ltd. is ₹28.36 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of Focus Business Solution Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Focus Business Solution Ltd. is 7.07 as on Aug 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Focus Business Solution Ltd. is ₹70.90 as on Aug 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Focus Business Solution Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Focus Business Solution Ltd. is ₹70.90 and 52-week low of Focus Business Solution Ltd. is ₹14.73 as on Aug 24, 2023.