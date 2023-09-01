What is the Market Cap of Focus Business Solution Ltd.? The market cap of Focus Business Solution Ltd. is ₹28.36 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Focus Business Solution Ltd.? P/E ratio of Focus Business Solution Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Focus Business Solution Ltd. is 7.07 as on .

What is the share price of Focus Business Solution Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Focus Business Solution Ltd. is ₹70.90 as on .