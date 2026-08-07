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Focus Business Solution Share Price

NSE
BSE

FOCUS BUSINESS SOLUTION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Focus Business Solution along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹202.00 Closed
3.59₹ 7.00
As on Jul 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Focus Business Solution Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹202.00₹202.00
₹202.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.00₹203.00
₹202.00
Open Price
₹202.00
Prev. Close
₹195.00
Volume
2,133

Source: Dion Global

Focus Business Solution Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Focus Business Solution		012.2229.4941.26112.6381.5593.28
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Focus Business Solution has gained 112.63% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Focus Business Solution has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Focus Business Solution Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Focus Business Solution Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5192.6192.68
10184.8185.71
20173.9175.22
50152.97152.41
100114.9124.16
20073.6686.24

Source: Dion Global

Focus Business Solution Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Focus Business Solution saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.68%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Focus Business Solution Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 10, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTFocus Business Sol - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 24, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTFocus Business Sol - Declaration Regarding Non Applicability Of Submission Of Disclosure Related To Related Party Transaction
May 24, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTFocus Business Sol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 24, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTFocus Business Sol - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 23, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTFocus Business Sol - Board Meeting Outcome for For The Approval Of Audited Financial Statement For The Half Year And Year To

Source: Dion Global

About Focus Business Solution

Focus Business Solution Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ2006PLC049345 and registration number is 049345. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohamedyaseen Muhammadbhai Nathani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohamedamin Mohammad Nathani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pareshkumar Arjanbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tushar Mohanlal Mistry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Saba Banu Bawani
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Focus Business Solution Share Price

What is the share price of Focus Business Solution?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Focus Business Solution is ₹202.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is Focus Business Solution?

The Focus Business Solution is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Focus Business Solution?

The market cap of Focus Business Solution is ₹147.20 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Focus Business Solution?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Focus Business Solution are ₹202.00 and ₹202.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Focus Business Solution?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Focus Business Solution stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Focus Business Solution is ₹203.00 and 52-week low of Focus Business Solution is ₹95.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.

How has the Focus Business Solution performed historically in terms of returns?

The Focus Business Solution has shown returns of 3.59% over the past day, 12.22% for the past month, 29.49% over 3 months, 112.63% over 1 year, 81.55% across 3 years, and 93.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Focus Business Solution?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Focus Business Solution are 169.04 and 17.99 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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