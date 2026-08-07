What is the share price of Focus Business Solution? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Focus Business Solution is ₹202.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Focus Business Solution? The Focus Business Solution is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Focus Business Solution? The market cap of Focus Business Solution is ₹147.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Focus Business Solution? Today’s highest and lowest price of Focus Business Solution are ₹202.00 and ₹202.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Focus Business Solution? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Focus Business Solution stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Focus Business Solution is ₹203.00 and 52-week low of Focus Business Solution is ₹95.00 as on .

How has the Focus Business Solution performed historically in terms of returns? The Focus Business Solution has shown returns of 3.59% over the past day, 12.22% for the past month, 29.49% over 3 months, 112.63% over 1 year, 81.55% across 3 years, and 93.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Focus Business Solution? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Focus Business Solution are 169.04 and 17.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global