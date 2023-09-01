Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.26
|4.56
|33.11
|20.06
|97.07
|258.00
|258.00
|2.16
|15.05
|32.02
|65.61
|57.66
|106.03
|106.03
|-0.13
|21.92
|71.28
|81.75
|102.31
|1,178.71
|291.44
|9.08
|20.33
|10.73
|36.21
|45.74
|104.75
|239.40
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Foce India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33100MH2001PLC130385 and registration number is 130385. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Watches. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Foce India Ltd. is ₹395.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Foce India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Foce India Ltd. is 11.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foce India Ltd. is ₹808.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foce India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foce India Ltd. is ₹864.50 and 52-week low of Foce India Ltd. is ₹321.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.