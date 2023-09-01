Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Foce India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FOCE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Watches | Smallcap | NSE
₹808.35 Closed
1.149.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Foce India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹808.00₹809.00
₹808.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹321.00₹864.50
₹808.35
Open Price
₹809.00
Prev. Close
₹799.25
Volume
3,000

Foce India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1808.67
  • R2809.33
  • R3809.67
  • Pivot
    808.33
  • S1807.67
  • S2807.33
  • S3806.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5575.99760.65
  • 10557758.67
  • 20506.98764.28
  • 50401.62736.87
  • 100316.86680.75
  • 200182.51577.06

Foce India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.264.5633.1120.0697.07258.00258.00
2.1615.0532.0265.6157.66106.03106.03
-0.1321.9271.2881.75102.311,178.71291.44
9.0820.3310.7336.2145.74104.75239.40

Foce India Ltd. Share Holdings

Foce India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Foce India Ltd.

Foce India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33100MH2001PLC130385 and registration number is 130385. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Watches. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Sitaram Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Utkarsh Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Tapadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rekha Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Abhilasha Chaudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Foce India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Foce India Ltd.?

The market cap of Foce India Ltd. is ₹395.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Foce India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Foce India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Foce India Ltd. is 11.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Foce India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foce India Ltd. is ₹808.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Foce India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foce India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foce India Ltd. is ₹864.50 and 52-week low of Foce India Ltd. is ₹321.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data