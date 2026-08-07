What is the share price of Foce India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foce India is ₹555.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Foce India? The Foce India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Foce India? The market cap of Foce India is ₹651.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Foce India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Foce India are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Foce India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foce India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foce India is ₹835.67 and 52-week low of Foce India is ₹490.00 as on .

How has the Foce India performed historically in terms of returns? The Foce India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.23% for the past month, -0.54% over 3 months, -32.11% over 1 year, 15.54% across 3 years, and 42.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Foce India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Foce India are 43.55 and 6.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global