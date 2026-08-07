Here's the live share price of Foce India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Foce India
|5.71
|-8.23
|-0.54
|-27.21
|-32.11
|15.54
|42.62
|Ethos
|8.03
|11.20
|16.55
|7.13
|-1.24
|23.09
|29.10
|Timex Group India
|4.56
|6.45
|50.76
|72.74
|72.74
|19.99
|11.55
|KDDL
|16.41
|22.90
|58.34
|50.70
|48.98
|30.87
|61.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Foce India has declined 32.11% compared to peers like Ethos (-1.24%), Timex Group India (72.74%), KDDL (48.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Foce India has outperformed peers relative to Ethos (29.10%) and Timex Group India (11.55%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|565.45
|543.01
|10
|585.61
|560.21
|20
|594.63
|574.62
|50
|578.68
|584.78
|100
|611.82
|605.4
|200
|660.21
|613.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Foce India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Foce India fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Foce India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33100MH2001PLC130385 and registration number is 130385. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Watches. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foce India is ₹555.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Foce India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Foce India is ₹651.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Foce India are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foce India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foce India is ₹835.67 and 52-week low of Foce India is ₹490.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Foce India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.23% for the past month, -0.54% over 3 months, -32.11% over 1 year, 15.54% across 3 years, and 42.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Foce India are 43.55 and 6.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global