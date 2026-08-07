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Foce India Share Price

NSE
BSE

FOCE INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Foce India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹555.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Foce India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹555.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹490.00₹835.67
₹555.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹555.00

Source: Dion Global

Foce India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Foce India		5.71-8.23-0.54-27.21-32.1115.5442.62
Ethos		8.0311.2016.557.13-1.2423.0929.10
Timex Group India		4.566.4550.7672.7472.7419.9911.55
KDDL		16.4122.9058.3450.7048.9830.8761.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Foce India has declined 32.11% compared to peers like Ethos (-1.24%), Timex Group India (72.74%), KDDL (48.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Foce India has outperformed peers relative to Ethos (29.10%) and Timex Group India (11.55%).

Foce India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Foce India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5565.45543.01
10585.61560.21
20594.63574.62
50578.68584.78
100611.82605.4
200660.21613.24

Source: Dion Global

Foce India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Foce India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Foce India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Foce India fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Foce India

Foce India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33100MH2001PLC130385 and registration number is 130385. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Watches. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Sitaram Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Utkarsh Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Tapadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Abhilasha Chaudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Foce India Share Price

What is the share price of Foce India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foce India is ₹555.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Foce India?

The Foce India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Foce India?

The market cap of Foce India is ₹651.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Foce India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Foce India are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Foce India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foce India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foce India is ₹835.67 and 52-week low of Foce India is ₹490.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Foce India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Foce India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.23% for the past month, -0.54% over 3 months, -32.11% over 1 year, 15.54% across 3 years, and 42.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Foce India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Foce India are 43.55 and 6.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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