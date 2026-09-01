Fly-Hi Maritime Travels has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 1, 2026 and will close on Sep 3, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹102.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|0.07
|-5.96
|-5.79
|-15.12
|-31.4
|-11.14
|-2.54
|BLS International Services
|-2.08
|-4.98
|-9.03
|-10.65
|-35.7
|-5.88
|36.08
|LE Travenues Technology
|-3.97
|-19
|-0.66
|-2.84
|-45.64
|-0.82
|-0.49
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-3.2
|-0.24
|13.8
|6.8
|-39.73
|-2.46
|12.81
|Easy Trip Planners
|0
|-7.42
|-12.59
|-23.53
|-26.83
|-33.09
|-15.12
|Yatra Online
|-1.47
|4.29
|14.83
|5.44
|-29.5
|-6.17
|-3.75
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|3.79
|-15.13
|-15.03
|-19.81
|-58.86
|-36.26
|-23.68
|Wise Travel India
|0.83
|-7.67
|15.97
|-4.47
|-39.5
|-18.98
|-11.86
|Voler Car
|-4.53
|-3.48
|-1.21
|6.5
|4.95
|33.22
|18.78
|Shree OSFM E-Mobility
|-2
|5
|7.3
|-21.6
|-49.09
|-4.85
|-2.94
|TSC India
|-4.97
|-8.99
|23.92
|15.44
|-37.13
|-15.55
|-9.64
Source: Dion Global
Travel/Tourism/Amusement Park
Source: Dion Global