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Fluidomat Share Price

NSE
BSE

FLUIDOMAT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Fluidomat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹900.00 Closed
2.21₹ 19.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fluidomat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹880.00₹909.95
₹900.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹550.00₹1,179.95
₹900.00
Open Price
₹903.70
Prev. Close
₹880.50
Volume
1,353

Source: Dion Global

Fluidomat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fluidomat		-1.67-0.4527.4734.77-18.6439.5541.88
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.121.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.527.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.532.862.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.5103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.626.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.4
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.355954.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.118.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.4-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.520.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.945.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.7
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.7-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.6-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.3

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fluidomat has declined 18.64% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Fluidomat has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Fluidomat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fluidomat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5899.89896.93
10911.98905.05
20923.89906.67
50861.38866.79
100769.69817.2
200754.05801.11

Source: Dion Global

Fluidomat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fluidomat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.25%, FII holding unchanged at 0.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fluidomat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTFluidomat - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results For The Quar
Jul 20, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTFluidomat - Cancellation/Termination Of Agreement For Purchase Of 2000 Sq. Mt. Semi Built-Up Tin Shed From Gajra Bevel Gears
Jul 13, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTFluidomat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTFluidomat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
May 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTFluidomat - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor

Source: Dion Global

About Fluidomat

Fluidomat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MP1978PLC001452 and registration number is 001452. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Radhica Sharma
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Kunal Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Patni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Panot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samyak Modi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fluidomat Share Price

What is the share price of Fluidomat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fluidomat is ₹900.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fluidomat?

The Fluidomat is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fluidomat?

The market cap of Fluidomat is ₹443.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fluidomat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fluidomat are ₹909.95 and ₹880.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fluidomat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fluidomat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fluidomat is ₹1,179.95 and 52-week low of Fluidomat is ₹550.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fluidomat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fluidomat has shown returns of 2.21% over the past day, -0.45% for the past month, 27.47% over 3 months, -18.64% over 1 year, 39.55% across 3 years, and 41.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fluidomat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fluidomat are 46.14 and 9.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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