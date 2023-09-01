Follow Us

Fluidomat Ltd. Share Price

FLUIDOMAT LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹359.10 Closed
-1.99-7.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fluidomat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹359.10₹361.15
₹359.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.00₹380.00
₹359.10
Open Price
₹359.15
Prev. Close
₹366.40
Volume
2,500

Fluidomat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1360.47
  • R2361.83
  • R3362.52
  • Pivot
    359.78
  • S1358.42
  • S2357.73
  • S3356.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5153.78363.32
  • 10155.52353.12
  • 20154.75341.63
  • 50156.87325.09
  • 100151.63300.88
  • 200149.85264.8

Fluidomat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.7215.5226.7678.70120.92278.40147.14
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Fluidomat Ltd. Share Holdings

Fluidomat Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fluidomat Ltd.

Fluidomat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MP1978PLC001452 and registration number is 001452. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Radhica Sharma
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Kunal Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Khushal Chandra Jain
    Independent Director
  • CA. Mahendra Kumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praful R Turakhia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fluidomat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fluidomat Ltd.?

The market cap of Fluidomat Ltd. is ₹176.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fluidomat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fluidomat Ltd. is 16.33 and PB ratio of Fluidomat Ltd. is 3.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fluidomat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fluidomat Ltd. is ₹359.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fluidomat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fluidomat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fluidomat Ltd. is ₹380.00 and 52-week low of Fluidomat Ltd. is ₹142.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

