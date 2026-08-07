What is the share price of Fluidomat? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fluidomat is ₹900.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Fluidomat? The Fluidomat is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fluidomat? The market cap of Fluidomat is ₹443.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fluidomat? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fluidomat are ₹909.95 and ₹880.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fluidomat? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fluidomat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fluidomat is ₹1,179.95 and 52-week low of Fluidomat is ₹550.00 as on .

How has the Fluidomat performed historically in terms of returns? The Fluidomat has shown returns of 2.21% over the past day, -0.45% for the past month, 27.47% over 3 months, -18.64% over 1 year, 39.55% across 3 years, and 41.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fluidomat? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fluidomat are 46.14 and 9.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global