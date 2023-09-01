What is the Market Cap of Fluidomat Ltd.? The market cap of Fluidomat Ltd. is ₹176.93 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fluidomat Ltd.? P/E ratio of Fluidomat Ltd. is 16.33 and PB ratio of Fluidomat Ltd. is 3.59 as on .

What is the share price of Fluidomat Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fluidomat Ltd. is ₹359.10 as on .