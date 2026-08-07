Here's the live share price of Fluidomat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fluidomat
|-1.67
|-0.45
|27.47
|34.77
|-18.64
|39.55
|41.88
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.1
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.5
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.5
|32.8
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.5
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.6
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.4
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.1
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.4
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.5
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.9
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.7
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.7
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.6
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.3
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fluidomat has declined 18.64% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Fluidomat has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|899.89
|896.93
|10
|911.98
|905.05
|20
|923.89
|906.67
|50
|861.38
|866.79
|100
|769.69
|817.2
|200
|754.05
|801.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fluidomat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.25%, FII holding unchanged at 0.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|Fluidomat - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results For The Quar
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Fluidomat - Cancellation/Termination Of Agreement For Purchase Of 2000 Sq. Mt. Semi Built-Up Tin Shed From Gajra Bevel Gears
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Fluidomat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|Fluidomat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|May 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Fluidomat - Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor
Source: Dion Global
Fluidomat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210MP1978PLC001452 and registration number is 001452. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fluidomat is ₹900.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fluidomat is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fluidomat is ₹443.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fluidomat are ₹909.95 and ₹880.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fluidomat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fluidomat is ₹1,179.95 and 52-week low of Fluidomat is ₹550.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fluidomat has shown returns of 2.21% over the past day, -0.45% for the past month, 27.47% over 3 months, -18.64% over 1 year, 39.55% across 3 years, and 41.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fluidomat are 46.14 and 9.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.
Source: Dion Global