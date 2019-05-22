Flows into mid and small-cap funds rise in April, but investors wary



Flows into mid and small-cap equity schemes are picking up. In April, mid-cap and small-cap schemes saw inflows of `491.04 crore and `955.83 crore respectively. Market participants say that, even in current month, flows have been strong. However,fund managers are cautious since they believe the markets could be volatile in the months to come.

Data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed that, equity oriented schemes had seen inflows of `4,608.74 crore with multi-cap funds witnessing highest inflows of `1,873.06 crore, followed by small cap and mid cap schemes.

“Mutual funds have seen sharp inflows into mid- and small-cap funds in the past few months as valuations have come down and investors believes that money can be made in this segment. Apart from systematic investment plans (SIPs), investors have been putting money largely in lump-sum in small- and mid-cap funds,”said a official from the leading fund house.