Here's the live share price of Flora Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Flora Corporation
|-5.26
|-2.83
|-3.08
|-14.29
|-39.42
|-10.43
|-8.30
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Flora Corporation has declined 39.42% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Flora Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.03
|7.8
|10
|7.89
|7.83
|20
|7.83
|7.8
|50
|7.79
|7.81
|100
|7.9
|8.01
|200
|8.65
|8.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Flora Corporation saw a drop in promoter holding to 27.71%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Flora Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Flora Corporation - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|May 13, 2026, 07:41 PM IST IST
|Flora Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th May, 2026 Under Regulation 30 Read With 3
|May 08, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Flora Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|Apr 13, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Flora Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Flora Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403TG1988PLC154725 and registration number is 008419. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of raw milk & dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flora Corporation is ₹7.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Flora Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Flora Corporation is ₹6.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Flora Corporation are ₹7.60 and ₹7.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flora Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flora Corporation is ₹13.28 and 52-week low of Flora Corporation is ₹6.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Flora Corporation has shown returns of 4.42% over the past day, -2.83% for the past month, -3.08% over 3 months, -39.42% over 1 year, -10.43% across 3 years, and -8.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Flora Corporation are 0.00 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global