Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Flora Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

FLORA CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Flora Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.56 Closed
4.42₹ 0.32
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Flora Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.56₹7.60
₹7.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.65₹13.28
₹7.56
Open Price
₹7.60
Prev. Close
₹7.24
Volume
17,199

Source: Dion Global

Flora Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Flora Corporation		-5.26-2.83-3.08-14.29-39.42-10.43-8.30
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Flora Corporation has declined 39.42% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Flora Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Flora Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Flora Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.037.8
107.897.83
207.837.8
507.797.81
1007.98.01
2008.658.4

Source: Dion Global

Flora Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Flora Corporation saw a drop in promoter holding to 27.71%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Flora Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTFlora Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTFlora Corporation - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
May 13, 2026, 07:41 PM IST ISTFlora Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th May, 2026 Under Regulation 30 Read With 3
May 08, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTFlora Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Apr 13, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTFlora Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Flora Corporation

Flora Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403TG1988PLC154725 and registration number is 008419. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of raw milk & dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Padamkumar Jabbarchand Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raja Bidhania
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Inturi Bramaramba
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Flora Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Flora Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flora Corporation is ₹7.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Flora Corporation?

The Flora Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Flora Corporation?

The market cap of Flora Corporation is ₹6.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Flora Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Flora Corporation are ₹7.60 and ₹7.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Flora Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flora Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flora Corporation is ₹13.28 and 52-week low of Flora Corporation is ₹6.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Flora Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Flora Corporation has shown returns of 4.42% over the past day, -2.83% for the past month, -3.08% over 3 months, -39.42% over 1 year, -10.43% across 3 years, and -8.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Flora Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Flora Corporation are 0.00 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Flora Corporation News

More Flora Corporation News
Market Pulse