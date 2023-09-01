Follow Us

Flora Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FLORA CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Aquaculture - Deep Sea Fishing | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.15 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Flora Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.15₹11.16
₹11.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.25₹18.03
₹11.15
Open Price
₹11.16
Prev. Close
₹11.15
Volume
0

Flora Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.16
  • R211.16
  • R311.17
  • Pivot
    11.15
  • S111.15
  • S211.14
  • S311.14

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.5711.04
  • 107.7210.81
  • 207.910.51
  • 5010.6410.52
  • 10011.8510.93
  • 20012.5811.54

Flora Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.187.73-4.37-4.37-4.37-4.37-26.79
-2.3414.2039.3327.15-22.7543.09109.37
17.349.347.8233.02-5.37160.65356.94
-0.02-25.73-19.52-31.5553.82296.27296.27

Flora Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Flora Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Flora Corporation Ltd.

Flora Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403TG1988PLC154725 and registration number is 008419. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of raw milk & dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Gandhi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Padamkumar Jabbarchand Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raja Bidhania
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Inturi Bramaramba
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Flora Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Flora Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Flora Corporation Ltd. is ₹9.74 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Flora Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Flora Corporation Ltd. is 99.55 and PB ratio of Flora Corporation Ltd. is 2.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Flora Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flora Corporation Ltd. is ₹11.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Flora Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flora Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flora Corporation Ltd. is ₹18.03 and 52-week low of Flora Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

