What is the share price of Flora Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flora Corporation is ₹7.56 as on .

What kind of stock is Flora Corporation? The Flora Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Flora Corporation? The market cap of Flora Corporation is ₹6.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Flora Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Flora Corporation are ₹7.60 and ₹7.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Flora Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flora Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flora Corporation is ₹13.28 and 52-week low of Flora Corporation is ₹6.65 as on .

How has the Flora Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Flora Corporation has shown returns of 4.42% over the past day, -2.83% for the past month, -3.08% over 3 months, -39.42% over 1 year, -10.43% across 3 years, and -8.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Flora Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Flora Corporation are 0.00 and 1.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global