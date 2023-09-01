What is the Market Cap of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd.? The market cap of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. is ₹64.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. is 8.98 and PB ratio of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. is 2.11 as on .

What is the share price of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. is ₹90.00 as on .