Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Flomic Global Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

FLOMIC GLOBAL LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Flomic Global Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.90 Closed
2.10₹ 0.86
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Flomic Global Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.51₹47.98
₹41.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.00₹75.00
₹41.90
Open Price
₹41.00
Prev. Close
₹41.04
Volume
933

Source: Dion Global

Flomic Global Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Flomic Global Logistics		3.10-18.62-16.91-18.88-37.78-22.6614.82
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Flomic Global Logistics has declined 37.78% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Flomic Global Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Flomic Global Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Flomic Global Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
543.3842.27
1045.5443.91
2048.2246.14
5050.1348.33
10048.0649.13
20050.0751.44

Source: Dion Global

Flomic Global Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Flomic Global Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Flomic Global Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTFlomic Global Logist - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTFlomic Global Logist - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of The
Jul 30, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTFlomic Global Logist - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 15, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTFlomic Global Logist - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 08, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTFlomic Global Logist - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Flomic Global Logistics

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1981PLC024340 and registration number is 024340. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 431.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lancy Barboza
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Satyaprakash S Pathak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Alan Lancy Barboza
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anita Lancy Barboza
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suresh Shivanna Salian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendraprasad Tiwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ananda Baban Ghungarde
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Flomic Global Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Flomic Global Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flomic Global Logistics is ₹41.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Flomic Global Logistics?

The Flomic Global Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Flomic Global Logistics?

The market cap of Flomic Global Logistics is ₹76.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Flomic Global Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Flomic Global Logistics are ₹47.98 and ₹39.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Flomic Global Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flomic Global Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flomic Global Logistics is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of Flomic Global Logistics is ₹35.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Flomic Global Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Flomic Global Logistics has shown returns of 2.1% over the past day, -18.62% for the past month, -16.91% over 3 months, -37.78% over 1 year, -22.66% across 3 years, and 14.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Flomic Global Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Flomic Global Logistics are 246.47 and 1.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Flomic Global Logistics News

More Flomic Global Logistics News
Market Pulse