Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FLOMIC GLOBAL LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹90.00 Closed
1.971.74
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.02₹93.15
₹90.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.60₹181.90
₹90.00
Open Price
₹93.15
Prev. Close
₹88.26
Volume
6,890

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R192.43
  • R294.85
  • R396.56
  • Pivot
    90.72
  • S188.3
  • S286.59
  • S384.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5141.8886.78
  • 10136.6286.87
  • 20144.3788.13
  • 50129.8891.45
  • 100115.8395.14
  • 200124.17100.45

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.66-2.61-7.27-5.78-14.0412,400.0025,614.29
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Flomic Global Logistics Ltd.

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1981PLC024340 and registration number is 024340. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 374.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lancy Barboza
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Satyaprakash S Pathak
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Dr. Rajit Ramchandra Upadhyaya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Shivanna Salian
    Additional Director
  • Mrs. Anitashanti Lancy Barboza
    Woman Director

FAQs on Flomic Global Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. is ₹64.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. is 8.98 and PB ratio of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. is 2.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. is ₹90.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. is ₹181.90 and 52-week low of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. is ₹71.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data