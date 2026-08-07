Here's the live share price of Flomic Global Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Flomic Global Logistics
|3.10
|-18.62
|-16.91
|-18.88
|-37.78
|-22.66
|14.82
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Flomic Global Logistics has declined 37.78% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Flomic Global Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|43.38
|42.27
|10
|45.54
|43.91
|20
|48.22
|46.14
|50
|50.13
|48.33
|100
|48.06
|49.13
|200
|50.07
|51.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Flomic Global Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Flomic Global Logist - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Flomic Global Logist - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of The
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Flomic Global Logist - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|Flomic Global Logist - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 08, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Flomic Global Logist - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Flomic Global Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1981PLC024340 and registration number is 024340. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 431.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flomic Global Logistics is ₹41.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Flomic Global Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Flomic Global Logistics is ₹76.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Flomic Global Logistics are ₹47.98 and ₹39.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flomic Global Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flomic Global Logistics is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of Flomic Global Logistics is ₹35.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Flomic Global Logistics has shown returns of 2.1% over the past day, -18.62% for the past month, -16.91% over 3 months, -37.78% over 1 year, -22.66% across 3 years, and 14.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Flomic Global Logistics are 246.47 and 1.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global