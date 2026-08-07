What is the share price of Flomic Global Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flomic Global Logistics is ₹41.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Flomic Global Logistics? The Flomic Global Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Flomic Global Logistics? The market cap of Flomic Global Logistics is ₹76.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Flomic Global Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Flomic Global Logistics are ₹47.98 and ₹39.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Flomic Global Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flomic Global Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flomic Global Logistics is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of Flomic Global Logistics is ₹35.00 as on .

How has the Flomic Global Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The Flomic Global Logistics has shown returns of 2.1% over the past day, -18.62% for the past month, -16.91% over 3 months, -37.78% over 1 year, -22.66% across 3 years, and 14.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Flomic Global Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Flomic Global Logistics are 246.47 and 1.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global